Donald Trump Issues Public Statement for Miami vs Indiana National Championship Game

College football’s biggest state drew just more than fans and players. President Donald Trump made headlines during the Miami vs. Indiana’s national championship game. He issues a patriotic message to the nation ahead of attending the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For more than 150 years, college football has been a cherished fixture in American culture,” USA President Donald Trump said before the Miami vs. Indiana kickoff. “Every fall and winter, massive crowds flock to stadiums in college towns all across our nation to witness the epic display of loyalty, rivalry, tradition, and regional identity erupting throughout the stands and on the field below.

Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship. God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump attends the 2025-26 college football playoffs alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a former Florida senator and Miami native who joined Trump’s cabinet last year. And alongside his Granddaughter Kai Trump.

But what bring him to the game? Well, Trump also has personal ties to hurricanes. His granddaughter Kai Trump is on Miami’s women’s golf team and signed during the early signing period on November 12, 2025. She later made her LPGA debut at the Annika, becoming the youngest player on the field.

This game marks Donald Trump’s third national championship appearance and his 12th college football game overall as president, president-elect, or nominee. In 2018, he attended Alabama vs. Georgia, and in 2020, Clemson vs. LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

What adds up to the moment even more is that Trump last appeared at a Washington Commanders game in November, becoming the first sitting president to attend an NFL regular season game since 1978, when former president Jimmy Carter was in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Donald Trump’s presence just raised the stakes of the game, as it’s a defining moment for both teams. The Hoosiers make their first-ever title game appearance under coach Curt Cignetti, who holds a 26-2 record with the team. He is the one behind Indiana’s 15-0 season and the development of Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

On the other side, it’s a big milestone for Miami too, as it’s their sixth national title and first since 2001. Knowing Trump’s granddaughter’s ties to Miami, he could have supported them, but his motivation for both the teams showed he stays neutral and wants the best team to win.

With the excitement concerns too raised up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat McAfee raises concern on president Donald Trump presence at the game

The excitement to watch the dynamic season meet its final end has taken fans to another level of excitement. But Donald Trump’s presence just raised the stakes even more as ESPN’s analyst Pat McAfee questions whether Trump’s presence could affect the game’s start time or require extended on-air coverage.

“Might have to fill tonight. Just something to think about,” McAfee said. “You see how long it took to get in here? The U.S. Open, right, was the last time the president was at an event with a lot of people? That was delayed, what, an hour?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted how Secret Service oversight could add extra layers of complexity for fans entering the stadium. Later, McAfee also pointed out that security might create additional screening or traffic delays. Now, nothing as such was communicated by CFP officials on the delay or changes at kickoff time, but the concern was evident.

However, they made it clear that fans can’t tailgate without game tickets so that there’s a safe atmosphere around the stadium. With chaos and excitement, let’s wait and see who finally lifts the trophy.