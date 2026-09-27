Donald Trump Tries To Win Back Tennessee Public Before Midterms After Getting Booed At College Football Game

President Donald Trump walked into one of the biggest college football atmospheres in the country on Saturday. The crowd’s reaction was hard to sum up in one word. Some outlets said the Neyland Stadium crowd was overwhelmingly on his side. But other reports disagreed with that assessment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This happened during the big Texas vs. Tennessee game in Knoxville, where President Trump watched from a suite with Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. “President Trump is introduced inside Neyland Stadium during a TV timeout. Smattering of cheers and boos alike,” wrote WVLT reporter Will Puckett, being careful in his description of the Facebook reel.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even if there were boos, President Trump tried to get on the good side of the local crowd during an interview with Sports and State’s Clay Travis.

“It’s one of the biggest stadiums…,” President Trump told Travis when asked about what makes college sports in Knoxville, TN, special. “There are a lot of people out there. A lot of friendly people. We love this state [and], we love Texas [too],” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full interview with President @realDonaldTrump from Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wchzibCa9v— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 26, 2026

Why does this matter? Because President Trump’s appearance comes as the 2026 midterms get closer, and people are paying more attention to how he’s received in states where he’s usually done well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee has voted Republican in recent presidential elections, and having President Trump there with Blackburn and Hagerty put both sports and politics in the spotlight.

Morever, the away team was also important, considering there is a close US Senate election in Texas in the midterms. In a state that voted Red in 2024, Democrat James Talarico is currently leading the polls against Republican Ken Paxton.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump’s arrival at Neyland Stadium couldn’t be missed either, as Air Force One did a low flyover above Neyland Stadium, and security around the venue had already been ramped up. The University of Tennessee had warned fans ahead of time about extra screening, traffic problems, and road closures.

The US President showed up on the stadium’s video board during a TV timeout, right after Texas scored on its opening drive. He pumped his fist and waved to the crowd from his suite. But that moment turned into its own story almost instantly, from which the ‘boos and cheers’ angle came to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Washington Post report from the scene in Knoxville said the crowd reaction was mostly cheers overall, but pointed out that even some Trump voters at the game had mixed feelings about him. That kind of split reaction is worth noting because President Trump has gotten much clearer negative reactions at other big sporting events during his time in office.

Back in June, President Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, the first time a sitting president attended an NBA Finals game. When he showed up on the arena screens during the national anthem, loud boos broke out after an initial round of “U-S-A!” chants. President Trump later said he thought the reaction was “mostly cheers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His trip to the 2026 World Cup final also got a mixed response, with both cheers and boos when he appeared. That followed a string of other big sports appearances during his presidency, including the Super Bowl, UFC events, and golf tournaments.

So the Tennessee visit became just another case of a huge sports crowd’s reaction being tough to boil down to one simple description.

The footage from Neyland Stadium had both positive and negative reactions, and which one got emphasized really depended on who was reporting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump’s sports appearances put him before massive audiences

There was a political angle here, too, as President Trump has kept a strong bond with Tennessee Republicans, and Blackburn was one of the senators sitting with him in the suite. He left the game at halftime, when Texas was leading Tennessee 10-3.

Texas went on to win 20-17, but President Trump’s visit was still one of the talking points of the day outside the game itself. This all comes at a time when politicians have been coming to big sporting events more as a way to get seen by huge audiences outside the usual political settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump’s trip to the Super Bowl in 2025, his NBA Finals appearance in 2026, and his World Cup visit all put him in front of massive crowds away from politics as usual.

Neyland Stadium gave him one of the biggest stages yet. It’s one of the largest stadiums in the country, and the Texas-Tennessee game drew a national TV audience on top of the more than 100,000 fans packed into Knoxville.

Whether you would call the reaction cheers, boos, or a bit of both really just comes down to which part of the crowd you were watching and which moment you caught. Nothing in the footage or the reporting backs up one single, clean version of how the stadium responded.

What the Tennessee trip really showed was another clear snapshot of how President Trump gets received by sports crowds, this time in a state that usually backs him strongly at the polls. With the midterms coming up, people will probably keep talking about what these appearances mean politically.