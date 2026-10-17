Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Reportedly Dating Jewish College Football Player Attending Same College as Her

Jake Weinberg transferred from Florida State to Miami, drilled a career-long 72-yard field goal during summer training in Tennessee, and fought for the Hurricanes’ starting kicking job. The Boynton Beach native recorded 56 touchbacks on 64 kickoffs last season, but his latest headlines have nothing to do with football.

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Weinberg is reportedly dating Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s 19-year-old granddaughter, who also committed to the University of Miami for golf. The alleged romance has sparked speculation online, but there’s one major catch: neither has publicly confirmed they’re together. For now, their shared Miami connection is fueling a rumor that remains unverified.

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“NEW: Kai Trump is reportedly dating Miami Kicker Jake Weinberg 🚨 Jake transferred from Florida State in the offseason,” College Transfer Portal posted on X on October 17.

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Kai previously addressed her dating life during a March 2026 Q&A, revealing that she was talking to someone and might attend prom with him. She did not identify the person.

During a January 2026 appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Kai also discussed the difficulties of dating while accompanied by Secret Service agents.

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“To be honest with you, it’s really awkward when you’re sitting and, like, going on a date with a guy [Secret Service] is two tables behind you,” she said, as reported by The Spun.

Her remarks highlighted the unusual challenges of maintaining a personal life under constant security, particularly as a member of one of America’s most recognizable political families.

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Who Is Jake Weinberg, the Miami Kicker Linked to Kai Trump?

Weinberg joined the Miami Hurricanes after transferring from Florida State in 2026. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, he competed with Northwestern transfer Jack Olsen for the starting kicking job during the preseason.

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Weinberg’s 72-yard field goal during training in Tennessee demonstrated his kicking range. Meanwhile, Olsen arrived with an impressive record, having converted 19 of 21 field-goal attempts at Northwestern. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal maintained that the competition would determine who earned the starting role.

Away from football, Weinberg’s reported connection to Kai has drawn attention to the pair’s shared university.

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Kai committed to the University of Miami in 2025 to pursue college golf. She also made her LPGA debut at The Annika in Florida in November 2025 after receiving a sponsor exemption, marking an important milestone in her athletic career.

Her personal interests have attracted attention before. During a July 2026 interview with Fox News Digital, Kai revealed that actor Theo James had replaced Outer Banks star Drew Starkey as her celebrity crush.

“I think Theo James now, yeah, Theo James, I would say, so it’s changed. I mean, like, I still like him [Starkey], but it’s just changed a little,” she said.

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“He’s very attractive,” she added.

Although Kai has occasionally spoken about romance and celebrity crushes, those comments offer no evidence about her reported connection to Weinberg.

For now, the October 17 social media post remains the basis of the speculation, with neither athlete publicly acknowledging a relationship. Their association with Miami provides a connection, but not proof that they are dating.