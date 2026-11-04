Donald Trump’s Granddaughter’s Rumored Romance With Miami Athlete Finally Addressed After Being Spotted Together

It took just one reported restaurant sighting to turn whispers into a full-blown dating rumor. Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, and Miami Hurricanes kicker Jake Weinberg found themselves at the center of speculation that began circulating in October.

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However, after weeks of people connecting the dots, Kai’s representative has finally addressed the chatter, and it seems there was no romance after all.

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Putting an end to the speculation, a representative for Kai Trump told TMZ that she and Jake Weinberg are nothing more than friends, firmly dismissing claims of a budding romance.

Rumors about the two dating first surfaced in mid-October, but the speculation has yet to be backed by any concrete evidence. Neither Kai nor Jake has been pictured together publicly, and neither has addressed the alleged relationship.

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Instead, the dating buzz appears to have gained momentum following their recent restaurant sighting and their shared ties to the University of Miami. While Jake serves as the Hurricanes’ kicker, Kai is part of the university’s women’s golf team.

“Dating rumors have been swirling on social media … and some folks saw Kai and Jake at the same Palm Beach restaurant recently … but we’re told nothing is brewing… at least romantically,” TMZ reported on Monday.

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Kai Trump’s dating life has largely remained under wraps, with her rarely opening up about her romantic interests. However, she offered a rare glimpse into her personal life back in March, revealing during a Q&A session on her YouTube channel that she had her eye on someone.

“So, I am kind of talking to a guy like right now. We might go to prom together. So, yeah, I’m like, no. Yes? No??? Kind of, you know? Figuring it out.”

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However, there’s one major catch when it comes to her dating life: she can’t exactly enjoy a normal date. Why? Well, back in January, during an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, she revealed that whenever she goes out with someone, Secret Service agents are never too far away.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re… going on a date with a guy, and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she said. “But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now… [that] yes, they’re following me, but also to focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

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This is not the first time Kai Trump has found herself at the center of dating rumors. Just two years ago, speculation surrounding her personal life began after she collaborated on a video with golf influencer Garrett Clark. According to The List, fans were quick to suspect that something was brewing between the two.

However, despite the growing buzz, Kai never publicly confirmed that the pair were romantically involved. Her dating life remains something of a mystery to fans. Still, one thing is certain: she wants to live her life like any other young woman, but her circumstances often force her to keep that side of her life away from the public eye.

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For now, her latest update paints a worrying picture, as she continues to recover from surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered during her first tournament of the season.

“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff, I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she said.

Whether she will make her return to the golf course this season remains uncertain.