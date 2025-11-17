Michigan WR Confesses to Pressure & Sends Crucial Message to Bryce Underwood

Michigan’s borderline 24-22 win against Northwestern exposed some glaring flaws in QB Bryce Underwood’s air attack. The 18-year-old finished the game with no real passing touchdown from his part. Instead, there were just two interceptions that looked bad. However, Underwood managed a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, but that is not really compensation for poor throws. That’s when a word of advice came in from Bryce Underwood’s pass catchers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“WR Donaven McCulley says one piece of advice he’s given to QB Bryce Underwood is to give what the defense gives to you,” Michigan reporter Brice Marich posted on X. “He feels you’re seeing that more as the season moves on.”

Against the Wilcats, Donoven McCulley completed 4 of his catches for 59 yards. Underwood actually came out looking solid. He hit his first nine throws and had over 100 yards before the first quarter even ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of quarters later, he was 18-of-24 for 237 yards and even ran in a touchdown. By the end of the day, he’d thrown for a career-high 280 yards. But then the problem started during the fourth quarter. Underwood went just 3-for-8 for 43 yards and tossed two picks, both right over the middle.

The first came on a third down, where he forced a throw to Deakon Tonielli. The second was on a second-and-4 in Northwestern territory. He stared down Donaven McCulley and never noticed the linebacker lurking underneath.

ADVERTISEMENT

And on a huge fourth down, down 22–21 and knocking on the red zone, he couldn’t even complete the handoff to the running back Bryson Kuzdzal. These are glaring mistakes that could have quickly flipped the script in Northwestern’s favour. Instead of forcing throws into tight coverage, he should have scanned the field, identified the gaps in their zone looks, and hit the open man.

Northwestern kept shifting safeties and disguising pressure, but the openings were there. And Bryce Underwood, being a dual-threat quarterback, could have nicely confused the opponent’s secondary by making a sudden scramble if required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Because let’s face it, defense obviously can’t defend run and pass both at the same time equally well. Jordan Marshall was rolling before he got hurt, with 19 carries for 142 yards. It’s his fourth consecutive game of more than 100 yards, for two touchdowns on 1-yard runs. He also ripped off a huge 65-yard run in the third quarter that set up Bryce Underwood’s rushing TD on the very next play.

Among wide receivers, Andrew Marsh finally got his breakout performance. He etched his name in the program’s history with 12 catches for 189 yards, both the most for a freshman wideout since at least 1979. With weapons like these, Bryce Underwood should be more cautious while making plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pinch of relief amid injury woes

Even with all the Bryce Underwood doubts, Donoven McCulley looks really confident coming out of the Northwestern win. “WR Donaven McCulley says despite the running back room being very injured right now, the wide receiver room will welcome the added pressure to produce and make plays when called upon,” Michigan reporter Brice Marich posted on X. Michigan’s running back room is rather weak. Justice Haynes, who is a menace in the Wolverines’ ground attack, is set to miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Coach Sherrone Moore gave the update Monday, confirming that although there’s still a sliver of hope Haynes could return, it’s “probably” the end of the road for the regular schedule. Haynes hasn’t played since he hurt his right foot against Michigan State.

Imago October 25, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S: Michigan running back JUSTICE HAYNES 22 warms up before Michigan’s 31-20 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing U.S – ZUMAm242 20251025_aap_m242_021 Copyright: xScottxMapesx

He completed 857 yards on 121 carries, averaging an insane 7.1 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns. That kind of production is tough to replace. Then there’s Jordan Marshall, who bruised his shoulder vs. Northwestern but thankfully avoided a fracture. Moore’s bullish about Marshall’s chances to bounce back for the big Ohio State clash after missing Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been a stagnant contributor on the ground, too. He completed 871 yards on 143 carries and was a consistent scoring threat with four straight 100-yard, touchdown games. Now, if both stars can’t go, Bryson Kuzdzal steps into the breach. The former walk-on showed promise with a career-high 15 carries for 51 yards against Northwestern. However, with all these health scares, McCulley gives a bit of relief by taking on the responsibilities.