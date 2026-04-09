“Don’t Be a Pri-k”: Shane Beamer Sends Blunt Warning to South Carolina Recruits

The wild west of NIL deals has changed the dynamic between players and football programs. Loyalty has now been replaced by players looking at offers from across college football ahead of the portal window or the signing period. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer understands the changed landscape; however, he still lives by one simple rule.

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When asked about South Carolina’s recruiting criteria, the Gamecocks’ head coach emphasized that both players and their agents need to approach discussions with the right mindset. His message was simple and unfiltered: don’t make everything about money. In his own words, Beamer summed it up bluntly: “Don’t be a pri-k.”

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“ People always talk about [that] money doesn’t matter. Money matters, and I understand that. But if it’s the only reason that you’re really choosing to come to a school, this probably ain’t the place for you. So, don’t be a pri-k and have things that you wanna come to Carolina for other than just who’s gonna give you the most money or any school. And I would think most coaches would probably say that,” Beamer said.

In the SEC, the Gamecocks rank in the middle when it comes to their roster budget. The likes of Texas and Texas A&M have spent over $35 million; for South Carolina, the figure stands in around $20-25 million range. And it hasn’t been just throwing money at the players.

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Just last month, South Carolina was accused of doing it with the Irish prospect Neff Giwa to stop him from visiting other schools. However, Beamer defended the program by saying they wanted to make the player feel at home. And that extends to other players as well. The head coach emphasizes culture over having egos on his roster. In some cases, that may mean a player will leave for better NIL offers. On the flip side, it also helps in keeping the team together.

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And while South Carolina may not have the banks of other top schools, the program continues to pick elite talent. The 2026 class includes several blue-chip prospects, including brilliant in-state players. The Gamecocks signed Darius Gray, a 5-star prospect and the No. 30 overall player and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class.

“Relentless energy allows him to not only be a plus finisher in the run game but also readjust and recover in pass sets,” Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote of Gray. “Tends to punch with authority and frequently has the upper and lower halves dancing to the same tune.

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The high school players also included DB J’Zavien Currence, Edge Julian Walker, DT Noah Clark, and ATH Sequel Patterson. But Beamer also secured 20 players from the portal, including OT Jacarrius Peak. The offensive tackle brings an experienced resume, having started almost 33 games at NY State in both positions. Peak proved his reliability, allowing just three sacks in 850 snaps while esablishing his dominance in the run game with 50 pancake blocks. Although he has missed most of the spring practice due to a knee injury, Beamer believes him to be “ready to roll.”

“Jacarrius Peak was somebody that we made a major priority from the first time I watched his tape. We were really impressed with his production at the Power-4 level. He’s a multi-year starter who has played a lot of football. Seeing his athleticism and his competitive spirit, those are two great qualities that he possesses. He will make a huge impact this year,” said Beamer.

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How’s spring looking for South Carolina?

Beamer looks confident with the team and the roster he has built up. Only 2 practices left for the Gamecocks before the season. Fans have to wait for a scrimmage since construction at Williams-Brice Stadium means they will not play an annual game this season.

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“I feel like we’re farther along than we were after 10 practices, just the protection on offense, protecting the ball, the way we’re operating. Like where we are offensively,” Beamer said.

The team focused on ball security drills for the offense, while the defense worked on creating turnovers, an area they struggled with last season. The team will host the Garnet & Black Spring Fest on Saturday for student-player interaction.