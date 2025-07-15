‘Don’t Be Fooled’: Penn State Coach Sends Strong Message to 32 NFL Teams in Bold Drew Allar Claim

Ever watched a guy lead a team on Saturdays and thought, “Man, why aren’t more people talking about him?” That’s what folks around Penn State seem to be thinking about the star QB Drew Allar. And they might have a point. Heading into the 2025 season, the junior quarterback isn’t getting quite the national buzz that some of his peers are. He’s not noisy on social media, and he’s definitely not part of the offseason drama crowd. But when you look at his growth over the past two years, it’s hard not to see something special brewing.

He’s heading into 2025 with solid momentum, having already shown what he’s capable of when handed the keys to the offense. The arm talent is obvious, the frame is NFL-sized, and the experience is stacking up fast. Yet somehow, he’s not in many of those “top QB” conversations you see floating around. But the type of play he has been putting out in the last two years, he could find an excellent team in the NFL next season.

And if you ask someone who watches him labor daily, such as Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey, you’ll hear what makes him an excellent NFL-level player. Losey recently spoke highly of Allar, stating, “I’d say he’s smart. Don’t be fooled by just his quiet nature.” Losey stated during a recent video of Penn State Football on Blue White Illustrated. Numbers are our game, so let’s discuss Allar’s trajectory. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 235 pounds, he threw for 2,631 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in 2023. That’s a stat line you put on the wall.

In 2024, his yardage increased to 3,327 with 24 touchdowns, although his interception total went up to eight. Yes, that’s a significant jump, but come on, he was being called upon to take more shots, pass deeper, and put more of the offense on his shoulders. He developed, and with that, some errors. But that’s the way quarterbacks mature. He has been at Penn State for three years now and has only gotten better.

He has worked a lot with Losey, which is why he feels that Allar “is tough as nails. He’s durable, and he’s done nothing but get better every year on the program,” he said. “So, I’m a huge Drew Aller fan. I believe that he’s going to have a tremendous year this year, and he’s just one of those types of guys where his play will just speak for itself.” Losey mentioned. But this may be the last year he has with the Nittany Lions, as he may be spotted in the NFL next season. But is it going to be as easy for him? Well, absolutely not.

NFL eyes are on Drew Allar, but there are still red flags

The thing is, not everyone’s quite so keen on piling aboard the hype train as yet. Yes, the statistics are strong, and James Franklin’s team is obviously pleased, but beyond the hype? There’s still a question mark. Some analysts and scouts are raising the big questions: Can he actually make that NFL jump? And with all these QBs on the draft boards now, there’s not a great deal of margin for error.

NFL analyst Todd McShay talked about Allar’s alarming concern and did not mince words during The McShay Show: “I think Drew Allar has the lowest floor.” His major issue? Allar’s inability to hit guys in motion and get receivers open. “He doesn’t have the mobility and the ability, as a result, to get himself out of as much trouble. Especially when you’re young and you don’t have all the answers to the test at the line of scrimmage and post-snap. So, I worry about that with Allar,” he concluded. He even indicated Allar might get into trouble when defenses draw something tricky at him after the snap. Not quite a rave review.

So yeah, 2025 is a break-or-make year. He’s got all the talent, no question. The arm, the size, the experience, everything is there. Now it’s just consistency. If he puts it all together, the scouts will begin paying attention in a hurry. But if not? Well, there are just too many other names in the pool right now to sit back and wait.