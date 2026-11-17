Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss believing LSU could give him the platform to compete for a national championship. The Tigers backed that ambition, reportedly spending an estimated $40-50 million to rebuild their coaching staff and bring in fresh talent. But after the narrow loss to Texas, their playoff dream took a hit. Kiffin’s response, however, did not sit well with Urban Meyer.

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“Once you sign that contract, and I would always tell our staff because there’s a party that says, and there’s probably some reality to that when I hear people say, ‘Well, they don’t fit your system,’ my comment is, say, ‘Change our system or make them fit our system,'” said Meyer while discussing Lane Kiffin’s response following LSU’s narrow loss against Texas on the Triple Option podcast.

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“Once you sign that contract, you’re the head coach; those are officially your players. I would always challenge our staff; don’t ever do that.”

The Tigers did almost everything right defensively, keeping the Texas Longhorns’ offense in check. LSU averaged 5.5 yards per play offensively while allowing just 4.1 to Texas. The defense recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks, and three interceptions, keeping Arch Manning under control throughout the game.

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However, late-game mistakes from Sam Leavitt and missed opportunities in the red zone ultimately proved costly. Despite a defensive performance that should have been enough to secure the win, the Tigers watched a closely contested game slip through their fingers.

This was the Tigers’ fourth loss of the season, effectively ending head coach Lane Kiffin’s dream of leading the team to the playoffs in his first season at LSU. While addressing the loss, he pointed to the roster as part of the problem.

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“We’ll have better rosters, and that’s no poor reflection upon these players,” Kiffin told the reporters. “We just will. We will have been here. We’ll have built depth. We will. We won’t have senior days with two scholarship players.”

LSU reportedly spent more than $40 million on its roster and staff, yet Kiffin appears to be already planning big changes for next season and wants the program to take a hard look at itself.

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LSU was expected to be among the teams dominating the college football landscape this season. Instead, the Tigers are now left searching for answers to problems they have struggled to solve all year. Kiffin believes former head coach Brian Kelly‘s recruiting shortcomings are also part of the problem.

“If they did a better job, we wouldn’t be here,” Kiffin said Sunday, a clear shot at Brian Kelly and his staff.

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Kiffin acknowledged that LSU possesses several high-caliber players but suggested that the previous coaching regime had failed to establish the depth required to compete consistently in the SEC. He explained that building a deeper roster takes multiple recruiting classes, although that should not prevent the team from winning close contests in the meantime.

“In order to build [depth], you need a couple classes,” he remarked. “So it takes a little bit of time to do that. But again, you still should win these games… The frustration is we should still be winning these games. Then as we get the deeper rosters, hopefully instead of these games being right down to the wire, you win them by two scores.”

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This is precisely why Meyer called out Kiffin for shifting the blame onto his players rather than taking responsibility for the team’s shortcomings. After all, Kiffin was the one who chose Leavitt as the team’s quarterback.

Leavitt’s season has been uneven, and his three interceptions against Texas hurt in the Tigers’ 22-21 loss. But a coach who built the roster can’t easily point to it when things go wrong. Pointing fingers at players he assembled himself is a line a head coach shouldn’t cross, and a closer look at his own decisions would serve Kiffin better.