“Don’t Forget About Me”: Ex-SMU WR Makes Public Plea to 32 NFL Teams While Camping Outside Cowboys Facility

With NFL draft boards nearly set in stone, one determined receiver is making his final case. The former Weber State and SMU wide receiver wasn’t a highly regarded recruit in high school, nor does he have an impressive college career to support his case. All he has is unrelenting grit and explosiveness on the field. Because of that self-belief and a wish to complete his father’s unfulfilled dream, he is now making sure all 32 NFL GMs hear his plea by camping outside the Cowboys’ Ford Center.

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“Dallas raised, and I’ll always represent the city,” wrote Jayleen Record on X, holding a placard and detailing his strengths and stats on it. “But I’m not just trying to get on one team — I’m ready for any opportunity. If I could go to every stadium and prove myself, I would. I’ve grinded for this. I’ve put in the work on and off the field. Now it’s time. To all 32 teams—don’t forget about me on draft day. All I need is one shot.”

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Jayleen was born and brought up in Dallas, which is why the Cowboys stand out to him and are his favorite NFL team. Regardless, he will make do with any NFL team that gives him a chance, and he is confident in his talent. Even though he wasn’t invited to the Combine, when he got a chance at Weber State’s Pro Day, he recorded a 41-inch vertical jump, bench-pressed 23 reps, and highlighted that he can run the 40-yard dash in just 4.3 seconds. Most importantly, he knows his strengths.

“I bring elite speed, explosiveness, and the ability to separate at all three levels,” Record told NFL Draft Diamonds. “I’m a vertical threat who can stretch the field, but I also take pride in route detail, understanding coverages, and playing with intelligence. I prepare like a professional and compete with urgency because I know how rare this opportunity is.”

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Record was a three-star recruit from James Madison High School in Dallas and joined SMU in 2021, helping his high school win the 3A Division 1 State Championships. His performances earned him the District 6-3A-1 Offensive MVP award as a junior, and programs like Arkansas State and Illinois State offered him scholarships. Although he chose SMU in the end, offensive snaps were scarce at the program.

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Record stayed for two years at SMU, appearing in 11 games, but had no receptions or a major role during that time. Frustrated with the lack of snaps, he joined Weber State (FCS) and quickly notched 163 receiving yards in the 2023 season. Although that may not seem like much, his personality and unrelenting attitude were still notable. In 2024, his teammates voted him to be a captain, a role he would retain till the 2025 season.

“Football saved my life. I approach this game with discipline, purpose, and gratitude. I’m dependable, resilient, and built for pressure,” Record highlighted his strengths. “You’ll get someone who works daily to earn trust and produce results.”

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Although Jayleen has accumulated only 873 receiving yards in three years at Weber State, he still showed moments of brilliance in that time. Against Montana, he notched 107 yards for two touchdowns and later capped off an incredible 78-yard reception against McNeese.

Jayleen Record just wants a chance in the NFL for his father’s memory

Jayleen’s father, Michael, was the one who guided him to pursue football as he played college ball but couldn’t make it to an NFL roster. Jayleen would watch his dad’s favorite team, BYU, together and would torch defenses after learning from his dad, as he did with 10 touchdowns in 2018. But in 2019, when Jayleen was transitioning to his junior season, he lost his father to cancer.

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“Losing my father and experiencing homelessness. I watched my superhero fight cancer while still taking care of our family,” Record said. “That experience shaped my resilience, perspective, and appreciation for life and opportunity. Before he passed, it felt like he was fading and passing me the torch at the same time. I honor him by how I live and work. I also wrote a book about his life titled A Man’s Man.”

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Although Jayleen has a business degree from Weber State, he is now working hard to earn his place in the NFL, probably to honor his father’s memory. Back in high school, he had already envisioned himself as “at least a second- or third-round” pick, and while that might not be possible, what’s the harm in trying to make NFL GMs see his talent?

He says he will run the 40 anywhere the teams would want and calls himself a “deep threat” receiver with an incredible 22.8 mph top speed. To put things in perspective, Detroit Lions’ RB, Jahmyr Gibbs, hit a 22-23 mph top speed in a 78-yard touchdown run, deemed the highest in the NFL’s 2025 season.

Record has laid his cards on the table, forcing NFL front offices to decide if his unique blend of speed and public determination is a risk worth taking.