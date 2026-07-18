“Don’t Have…”: Lane Kiffin’s LSU Projected to Miss College Football Playoff Despite $40M Spending – Report

Lane Kiffin’s $40M roster overhaul at LSU faces a timing problem. The Athletic’s Justin Williams says a new quarterback, a rebuilt offensive line, and a fresh system could derail Year One, even with elite transfer pieces.

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The hype in Baton Rouge and the Tigers’ more than $40M investment signal Kiffin has the weapons to contend. But Justin Williams “doesn’t think so.”

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“I think it’s just going to be too hard,” said Williams on the July 17 edition of the Paul Finebaum Show with guest host Cole Cubelic, clarifying his stance on Kiffin’s first year’s success at LSU. “I realize Lane Kiffin had a ton of success at Ole Miss, and he kind of had a similar blueprint, right, where he kind of raided the portal year in and year out, but I just think that’s a lot easier said than done when you don’t have the established program.”

“And that’s not to say LSU won’t get there, but can you turn that over in a single offseason with a retooling offensive line, a completely new receiving core, and a quarterback that was not a full participant in spring? I think these are valid questions. And that’s not to say they won’t be really good, but I don’t have LSU as a playoff team. I wouldn’t be stunned if they made it. If they do, I think it’s because the defense is going to be really good. But I think they’re going to miss that cut. Maybe like an 8-4 type team,” added Williams.

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In Williams’ view, LSU doesn’t lack talent; it lacks the time for a new QB, a rebuilt line, and a fresh system to click in Year One. As for Lane Kiffin, he chased a bigger stage and a bigger checkbook, from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge. But in the SEC, money buys talent, not time. With a new QB still learning the system and an offensive line being rebuilt, the Tigers may need more than one offseason to turn spending into a playoff berth.

Following a 7-6 season, LSU brought in Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, signing a $91M deal to lead the Tigers back to their old glory. Kiffin was quick to do the necessities. He quickly targeted high-profile transfers, adding quarterback Sam Leavitt and tackle Jordan Seaton, among others. To build the No. 1 portal class in the country, LSU invested around $40M.

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But for Leavitt, OC Charlie Weis Jr.’s system is totally new. On top of that, he missed his spring practice. Timing between a quarterback and his receivers matters in every game, and Leavitt has not built that yet with LSU’s overhauled wideout group. So, this season LSU can see a better record with the help of Blake Baker’s defense compared to 2025, but a title run is something far from reach.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” said Kiffin, clearing his vision for LSU.

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But his bold promise to the Tigers won’t give him much time. This season, LSU has made a lot of investment to build a title-caliber roster despite having a financial burden with coaches’ buyouts, growing NIL, and more. Donors’ investments backed that up. Now they are demanding a quick result from Lane Kiffin. More importantly, Kiffin risks losing fans’ trust if results do not match the investment.