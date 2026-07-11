“Don’t Have To…”: Kalani Sitake Reveals Sacrifices Behind Turning Down Penn State Job to Stay at BYU

Kalani Sitake could have left BYU for a bigger stage and brand with a bigger paycheck, but he didn’t. Last fall, Penn State gave him an opportunity, but he still stuck with the Cougars. Sitake has opened up on that episode, revealing a financial sacrifice that he didn’t really mind. When addressing the Penn State pursuit, Sitake explained that his decision came down to one simple question.

“The key for me was, is BYU going to make football a priority? And did they want me here for the long term? That was the goal,” Kalani Sitake told Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. “They stepped up and said, yeah, they do. They want me to retain my staff, and do they want me to retain my players?”

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BYU doesn’t have the financial muscle like Penn State, but that wasn’t a cause for concern. Kalani Sitake admitted BYU isn’t trying to outspend everyone in the NIL era, but he doesn’t believe that’s the only way to build a winning program.

“We don’t have to be the highest bidder,” he said. “But my job is to show players where they can see themselves thriving. And it usually doesn’t mean that you get the top signing class… I have to show them that the compensation at BYU is a little bit different, but also, it’s something that can be there for a long, long time.”

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For Kalani Sitake, lasting value means more than immediate financial rewards. And he believes in what BYU can achieve.

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“There’s more to the experience of college football,” he added. “I think it can work. We’re close. Are we there yet? No, but I think we’re trending in the right direction.”

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BYU went 12-2 last season and came within one win of a Big 12 title. Losing to Texas Tech in the championship game cost the Cougars an automatic spot in the playoffs, but it also showed Kalani Sitake that his team is close. That’s why he wanted reassurance from the school’s leadership before saying no to Penn State.

If football were going to become a true institutional priority with support for the roster, coaching staff, and long-term investment, he was happy to stay where he believed he belonged. Later in the conversation, Andy Staples pointed out that many coaches talk about culture, but few actually live by it. Kalani Sitake agreed that staying at BYU allowed him to remain true to himself.

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“I understand the appeal for other places, and the money, and all that stuff, and it sounds great,” he said. “But I don’t know if I can be the best version of myself doing it that way. This is what I love, this is the passion I have for BYU.”

Kalani Sitake’s decision wasn’t made in a vacuum. Penn State reportedly offered a deal worth significantly more than what he would earn in Provo, and BYU responded by restructuring his contract to keep him in place. Other programs also checked whether he had interest in leaving before he ultimately recommitted to the Cougars.

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For Kalani Sitake, walking away from Penn State wasn’t about rejecting a blue-blood program. It was about choosing the place where he believes he can build something lasting without compromising who he is.

Now comes the test. BYU is expected to contend for the Big 12 title, erase the disappointment of last season’s championship loss, and finally reach the CFP. Kalani Sitake passed on the biggest opportunity of his career because he believes that moment can happen. This season is his chance to prove he was right.