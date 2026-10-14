“Don’t Need to Dance”: Curt Cignetti Sets Clear Disciplinary Rules for Indiana Football Athletes

Curt Cignetti has no patience for players who turn touchdowns into personal shows. At Indiana, even a talented player risks losing playing time over an unnecessary celebration. During an appearance on The Triple Option, Cignetti’s strict approach came into focus when Urban Meyer praised WR Nick Marsh for making big plays without demanding extra attention.

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“That kid scores that TD,” he said. “He acts like he’s been there.”

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Nick Marsh gave Indiana plenty to celebrate during its October 10 trip to Nebraska. The third-year WR came through with two huge fourth-quarter touchdowns, helping the No. 7 Hoosiers erase an 11-point deficit and escape with a 20-17 victory. But he kept the celebration minimal. Curt Cignetti did not need much time to explain why he liked it.

“If you’re a good player, you’re supposed to make good plays,” he said. “You don’t need to dance in the endzone and things of that nature. Good players expect to make good plays.”

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Image: Indiana’s Nick Marsh (11) during Indiana football spring practice on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Indiana trailed 17-6 before Nick Marsh turned the game around. His 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown gave the Hoosiers a much-needed spark. Later, with the game hanging in the balance, he hauled in a 44-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-1 to put his team ahead. He finished with 187 receiving yards on six catches.

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Instead of elaborate solo routines, Marsh’s celebrations have generally involved team-oriented gestures, including high-fives, chest bumps, and embraces with teammates. That fits Cignetti’s approach to accountability, where making a highlight-reel play doesn’t put anyone above the rules.

Davion Chandler learned that lesson in September. The talented second-year WR scored on a 42-yard touchdown pass from QB Josh Hoover during Indiana’s 52-16 victory over North Texas on September 5. He celebrated by spiking the football. Needless to say, Curt Cignetti was not impressed.

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“He’s not supposed to spike the ball,” he said. “I’m trying to look for reasons to play him; he’s giving me reasons not to.”

And Cignetti isn’t the only one who takes those expectations seriously. LB Isaiah Jones understands how quickly such a celebration can become a problem.

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“If he spiked the ball, I could have told you right there that Cig was going to be mad,” he said. “I could tell you if anyone spikes the ball, spins the ball, does a dance, and Coach Cig sees it, you’re going to get an earful.”

That is about as clear a warning as a player could ask for. Indiana’s approach also stands out against the backdrop of recent controversies elsewhere in college football. For instance, Texas DE Colin Simmons was flagged for simulating urination and invited criticism.

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Curt Cignetti would rather avoid the whole controversy. His comments about Nick Marsh were not a suggestion that players should feel nothing after scoring. Emotion is part of the sport, and celebrating with teammates is hardly a problem. His objection is to individual performances that distract from the team’s achievement.

For a program trying to sustain its success, that mindset fits Cignetti’s philosophy. Talent gets players noticed, but discipline and consistency determine whether a coach trusts them. And as Chandler discovered, even a touchdown might not be enough to excuse a celebration Cignetti doesn’t approve of.