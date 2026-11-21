

Disclaimer: This article discusses alcohol addiction; if you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use, help is available. Contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shilo Sanders might be enjoying his time in New York City, but there’s one person he wouldn’t want to catch him in the middle of the fun: his father, Deion Sanders. While trying out different sweet dishes during his NYC outing, the former Colorado safety came across one that contained some alcohol. His immediate reaction? A hilarious reminder that Coach Prime still runs a tight ship, even though he might not be coaching his son anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All right, let’s try the banana one. I give that a 10 out of 10. It’s really good,” Shilo said on the Well Off Media on November 20 while trying different breakfasts. “Oh, this one got rum in it. Don’t show Coach Prime. My dad is going to say, “Are you drinking, dawg? Are you drinking alcohol, dawg? This is very interesting. This is really good, though.”

Even though it was just a rum cinnamon roll, Shilo was worried about his father finding out. Alcohol is a very sensitive topic for Coach Prime, who comes with a very heavy past. Although Coach Prime is now 59 years old, he has not once smoked or tasted even a drop of alcohol. However, Sanders let his kids do what they want, but drinking alcohol is looked down on by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Never smoked, never been high, never tasted alcohol in my life,” Coach Prime said. “I had two fathers who did that, so that’s why I would never, because I saw the self-destruction. I was fathering my father. So I grew up very mature because I was fathering them instead of them fathering me. I was telling them, ‘Put the junk down. Stop doing that.’ So I wasn’t going to go that way, because I know the repercussions of that overindulgence.”

Sanders’ parents separated when he was just two years old, and his father, Mims Sanders, struggled with drug addiction. Coach Prime lost his father to a brain tumor when he was 25. His stepfather Willie J. Knight entered Sanders’ life around age eight and helped provide stability alongside his mother, Connie. However, Knight struggled with alcoholism, but Sanders had immense love for him even after that. He was always there for him more than his biological father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Sanders’ best friend has spoken about the hardships alcohol brought into his childhood. Michael Irvin knew Deion during their college years. Their bond grew stronger when they both played for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Over the years, they stood by one another during difficult periods in their personal and professional lives.

“Deion’s dad was not there, you know; his dad got caught up in drinking and smoking and all. That’s why he’s never touched any of it,” said Irvin during RING CHAMPS with Ak & Barak. “A man like that can make himself that committed because he saw the pain of what it caused and said, ‘I’m never going to be that.’ And then never touch the stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion does not want smoking or similar habits around him, whether in his personal home or the Colorado locker room. Sander also has a strict no-smoking rule wherever he goes with his team. Before Colorado’s Alamo Bowl game, he warned his players that if he caught a whiff of smoke on any floor, it would be the last puff that player ever takes.

Not too long ago, Deion Sanders Jr. jokingly exposed another family member for smoking hookah inside Deion’s house. While it had just become a funny conversation, it also showed that everyone in the family knows Deion disapproves of smoking. Sanders maintains strict rules beyond the football field, and he doesn’t allow anyone to smoke inside his home.