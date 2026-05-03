“Don’t think that’s a good look”: Fernando Mendoza Considers Skipping Indiana’s White House Visit

Fernando Mendoza is a big reason why the Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning National Champions. Not many expected them to be in the playoffs, let alone the final game. By all means, the QB and the Hoosiers deserve to be celebrated nationally for their Hollywood-esque journey in the 2025 season. Per tradition, they are now headed to the White House for a visit as National Champions on May 11. But Mendoza might be distancing himself from that fanfare because he has other goals to meet.

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“Like I said, I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I gotta prove myself,” Mendoza told reporters on Saturday. “I can’t miss practice. … As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look. I want to try to best serve my teammates, and I don’t know if that’d be accomplishing that goal.”

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Mendoza has been vocal about the totem pole analogy for some time now. He is among the newest additions to the Raiders, and has no practical experience of being in the league. Even though he was a very celebrated figure in college last year by his own right, he starts from zero in 2026. Being the No. 1 pick proves that he is a valued player, but how he uses this cushioned opportunity will be his true test. His absence is a definite downer for the Indiana team heading to Washington DC, but Mendoza is locked in on this new chapter.

Fans might think it might not be a big deal for him to take some time out and attend the event. But it might send the wrong message within the team, who will not entertain much of what happens outside. Mendoza has a job to do here, and now. The Raiders have invested a lot in him with plans of making him their franchise quarterback. They haven’t had one in some time, which is why the rookie has to focus on his team now.

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Mendoza has enough skills to be a solid candidate for the starting job in Las Vegas. But the team is planning to keep him on the bench for this season, which was already confirmed by head coach Klint Kubiak. And, they’ve also signed Kirk Cousins from the free agency, to mentor Mendoza while also bringing veteran experience to the QB room. When the latter’s time comes, he does not want to disappoint.

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Fernando Mendoza has had his share of joy in being a National Champion, which only cemented his elite status in the football world. Even though he is in the pro league now, he is still the humble Mendoza that college football fans know him to be.

Fernando Mendoza is having a great time in Raiders practice

The former Indiana QB has already begun spending time in the Raiders facility. The OTAs are approaching soon, which is now a key goal for him. There was no escaping the hard work here, even if he is a Heisman winner, a National Champion, and the first overall pick. But Mendoza prefers the grind more than the perks winning those titles gave him.

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“Out of all those great milestones, I’m really happy about these past two days, because it’s back to football,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after a rookie mini-camp practice Saturday at the team facility in Henderson. Mendoza really isn’t holding back on giving his 100%, because the pressure on him is immense.

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“There’s a lot to learn – I’m a rookie – and I’ve learned a lot in these past two days,” the QB said. “The advice I’ve gotten is as a rookie, you just try to learn as much as possible. Right now, it’s a lot of information. It’s coming like a firehose. But at that time, I’m just trying to take it all in and get better every single day.”

Plus, the rookie QB is actually putting in the work. During the minicamp, Mendoza called the offensive linemen to his hotel room to practice reps under center. This proves how dedicated he is to making this opportunity count.

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And, it is understandable why he has no time to spare for anything else, even for such a special moment with the team that made college football history. It is an event that warrants Fernando Mendoza’s presence because he was the anchor of this team. But he’s just focused on what’s best for him at the moment, and that is his NFL career.