“Don’t Trust Lane Kiffin”: Fox Veteran Accuses LSU HC of Playing Mind Games With Major Sam Leavitt Injury Update

Sam Leavitt suddenly became the biggest question hanging over LSU-Ole Miss after the Tigers listed their starting QB as doubtful for Saturday night’s top-10 showdown in Oxford. What’s raising eyebrows is that there had been no public indication that he was dealing with an injury after their 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech. That was enough for Fox Sports analyst RJ Young to start wondering whether LSU coach Lane Kiffin had something to do with the story.

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“I am going to say I expect Sam Leavitt to play,” Young said on “Adapt & Respond with RJ Young“ while discussing the injury report. “I don’t expect Sam Leavitt to stay on this injury report, or maybe he does stay on this injury report, and he still plays because, you know, whatever was ailing him, ailing him no more, and you know it’s time to play ball.”

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He then went straight at Lane Kiffin’s reputation for keeping opponents guessing, saying, “I think this is Lane Kiffin doing what Lane Kiffin does. He loves to play games. He loves to try to manipulate any advantage he can.”

After touching upon the story of Trinidad Chambliss’ return, which was reportedly supported by Lane Kiffin before he left for the coaching job at LSU, Young added,

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“I don’t trust Lane Kiffin. I don’t trust Lane Kiffin to tell me the truth. I don’t trust Lane Kiffin to do anything other than try to win a football game.”

That is what makes this injury report so fascinating. The SEC does not make teams explain why a player is listed on the injury report. So, for now, there is plenty of room for guesswork. And this game already has enough going on.

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LSU is No. 7. Ole Miss is No. 8. More importantly, it is Lane Kiffin’s first trip back to Oxford since he left Ole Miss for LSU after the 2025 season. As for Sam Leavitt, he has been productive despite some rough moments. Through two games, he has completed 41 of 66 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 135 yards and five scores.

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Against Louisiana Tech, Sam Leavitt threw for 344 yards on 25-of-38 passing but tossed three interceptions in the first half. He was replaced late by Landen Clark, just as he had been during LSU’s Week 1 blowout of Clemson. So if he cannot go, Clark becomes the obvious option. He has completed 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while adding 42 rushing yards and another score.

RJ Young’s assessment of the situation might sound brutal, but his point was not that Sam Leavitt is definitely healthy. It was that Lane Kiffin has spent years finding unconventional ways to create an edge, and an injury report is another piece of information opponents have to process.

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Kiffin has already made headlines this season with his aggressive push involving former NFL players returning to college football. It adds to the sense that LSU is comfortable operating in the gray areas of the new college football landscape. Now his biggest question before Saturday is sitting on the injury report. Doubtful is the official word about Sam Leavitt, but it remains to be seen if it’ll be the final word.