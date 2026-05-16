“Don’t You Think…”: Deion Sanders Publicly Calls Out Jaguars for Not Consulting Him on Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter’s rookie season with the Jaguars lacked his Heisman-level production. His collegiate head coach, Deion Sanders, believes the team missed a critical blueprint for keeping the two-way player healthy and productive. That’s why the Buffs’ head coach didn’t hold back from calling out the Jaguars for never reaching out to him for insight on managing the former Colorado CB/WR.

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“A guy like Travis Hunter, being drafted to Jacksonville, and I’ve had him for the last three,” said Sanders during his appearance on The Barbershop podcast with Garrett Bush.

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“Don’t you think you would want to talk to me to let me know, to ask me how, what gets him going, and what backs him off and, like, you wouldn’t want to know that?”

After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the two-way star suffered a torn LCL in his right knee during an October practice. It cut short his rookie season, sidelining him after just seven games. It’s a stark contrast to Hunter’s production in 12 games in his final season at Colorado.

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As the nation’s No. 1 overall high school recruit, Hunter signed with Jackson State under Sanders, and as a freshman, the elite two-way player earned SWAC Freshman of the Year. Then, he followed Deion to Colorado in 2023. In his historic 2024 Heisman campaign, Travis Hunter racked up 96 receptions and 1,258 yards.

Defensively, he recorded 36 tackles and 4 interceptions. This kind of success he could bring to the Jaguars if he stays healthy. Here’s where Deion Sanders’ frustration came out due to the lack of communication from that NFL team’s side.

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Before handling Hunter’s three seasons, Deion Sanders played both CB and WR in the NFL. That’s why the Pro Football Hall of Famer feels uniquely qualified to advise the Jaguars on how to manage a modern two-way star. In Colorado, to protect Hunter from physical burnout, Deion strictly banned him from practicing on Mondays and Tuesdays. That secret formula, the Jaguars didn’t know.

Despite that, Hunter started four games at WR, with 28 receptions and 298 receiving yards. As a CB, he made two starts and recorded 15 total tackles during his rookie season. Heading into his second year, the Jaguars confirmed they intend to preserve his rare two-way status. But the team plans to place a greater emphasis on the CB to maximize his impact on defense.

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However, this is not the first time Sanders has expressed his frustration over Jacksonville for Hunter.

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Deion Sanders took a shot at the Jaguars

In the 2025 season, tensions between Deion Sanders and the Jaguars escalated when Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told Eli Manning that Hunter “practiced zero with the offense at Colorado.”

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“I talked to Liam Coen, they said, you know, when he was at Colorado, he practiced zero with the offense,” said Manning. “He only practiced defense. They kinda had a special system where the coach would just signal the formation to him and then signal the route to him. He just improvised, just went out there and winged it as a receiver.”

Deion Sanders furiously shot back, calling the claim a “total falsehood” and a lie. Then, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to social media, posting, “Don’t let them lie to you Mr. Manning. (Hunter) practiced WR & DB equally.”

Then, following Hunter being restricted to roughly 58% of offensive snaps, Sanders publicly stated, “They’re not using him enough,” suggesting that limiting Hunter’s rhythm actually made him less effective.