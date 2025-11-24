Double Blow Announced for Auburn as Lane Kiffin’s $90M LSU Move Sparks Panic – Report

The 2025 season has been nothing short of a Hollywood movie for Lane Kiffin. Dramatic twists leading up to his decision about the future have spread like wildfire. We have to wait till the Egg Bowl for his decision. However, the possibility of him going to LSU will wreck Auburn’s plan for its next head coach.

Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU is becoming increasingly likely, however baffling it may seem to the everyday fan. His departure would make Ole Miss one of the top jobs in the market. The Rebels already have an eye on someone who has the potential to replicate Kiffin’s prowess: Tulane’s Jon Sumrall.

This situation puts Auburn in jeopardy, as they are also targeting the coach to replace Hugh Freeze. If Ole Miss steals the HC away, Auburn will not only be losing a prime candidate but will also have to scramble to find other options.

“Auburn needs to know ahead of time and have gamed out these scenarios and know what they’re going to do. I’m really curious. Who is option B they’ve interviewed? Who is option C and how aggressively are they going to pivot to those guys?” Lindsay Crosby said in a November 24 episode of Locked On Auburn. “What’s more important, getting the coach in place on Sunday? Or getting the best hire for the job, even if it takes a couple of weeks?”

Ole Miss has now unexpectedly become a problem for the Tigers, who seem to have locked down Sumrall. He’s already been the LB coach for the Rebels, which means the connection is already there. Given the program’s newfound command in D1 football, it won’t be too difficult to swing Sumrall over to Oxford. Auburn stood a really good chance with him, with his 41-11 overall record. He’s become a star at the G5 level, and he is also looking at a possible playoff spot this season. Sumrall has long been a favorite to replace Hugh Freeze.

Auburn is clearly at a disadvantage with Ole Miss crashing its search. To help save whatever momentum they’re on at the moment, they’ve got to act now.

Iron Bowl is the deadline for Auburn to lock its next hire

The idea of Lane Kiffin going to LSU has put a whole new twist on the coaching carousel. But Auburn is in for some misfortune. A PR nightmare might be incoming for Auburn, who have to go back to the drawing board. Hugh Freeze’s three years as head coach have wrecked the program, and now it seems Auburn is losing the best solution it could possibly find. To avoid further backlash, a statement might need to be made before or at the Iron Bowl.

“They’re going to have to have the plan before the Iron Bowl,” Locked On Auburn host Zack Blackerby said. “I think Auburn needs to know a plan B and plan C no later than Friday,” Crosby added.

AD John Cohen has already said that he wants his next hire within 24 hours after the Iron Bowl. That leaves the Tigers very little time on hand, with many things to figure out. The first priority is the Jon Sumrall Dilemma. Then, early signing day is also just over a week from that date. Auburn’s 2026 class is ranked at a promising No. 25. It is one of the priorities for Auburn to stabilize. Lastly, DJ Durkin is also in the mix for the job. Who Cohen picks to replace Freeze will affect all of this simultaneously.

Sadly, the Tigers have no option but to rush things ahead. They now have to push for Sumrall while also seriously considering other candidates in case the worst happens.