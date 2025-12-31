Double Blow Announced for Matt Campbell After PSU Receives Surprise Locker Room News

Matt Campbell’s time at Penn State has been full of uncertainty so far. Things looked settled yesterday as the Nittany Lions added D’Anton Lynn to their coaching staff. Bue portal struck again.

The first blow came when Dylan Dawson broke the news that WR Kaden Saunders has decided to enter the transfer portal. Due to injuries and inconsistent opportunities, Saunders’ career at Penn State never really took off. He was once considered a key offensive component and a top-100, four-star recruit.

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he showed promise with eight receptions and a score, but his contribution dropped. Despite this, Saunders managed to make an impact as a return specialist, recording 17 punt returns for 113 yards in the span of two seasons. Unfortunately, he missed a significant portion of the 2024 season due to a hand injury, and his 2025 season was completely ruined by a chronic ailment. Saunders is now seeking a new beginning following four years in Happy Valley.

The second one fell shortly after. Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Unlike Saunders, Gilliam was trending in the right direction. This past season, the former three-star recruit participated in all 13 games and earned two starts.

Two portal exits in one day is an early test for Matt Campbell, whose rebuild will now have to accelerate faster than anyone hoped.

This is a developing story…