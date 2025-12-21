brand-logo
Triple Blow for Tulane as Jon Sumrall’s Florida Announces Major Shake-Up After Playoff Loss

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 21, 2025 | 1:03 PM EST

Jon Sumrall may not be taking Tulane players to Florida, but he sure is raiding the Green Wave staff. He’s taking three key assistants with him to Gainesville after completing his chapter at Tulane.

Sumrall’s head coaching capacity at Tulane came to an end after losing to Ole Miss in the first round of the playoffs. With full focus on his Florida responsibilities, Sumrall has made new hires. The Gators will welcome Joe Craddock, Jonathan Galante and Greg Gasparato, who will work with Sumrall once again. Craddock and Galante have been in the SEC before as assistant coaches.

Craddock will transition to being the QB coach for Florida after holding the OC role at Tulane. Galante will remain special teams coordinator, while Gasparato moves to lineackers after being Tulane’s DC. The Gators staff is coming together as a promising unit under Jon Sumrall.

This is a developing story.

