Double Boost for Matt Rhule After Nebraska Earned Shot at Transferring LSU Starter

Nebraska did not expect transfer portal announcements to be a blessing. But that’s what it’s turning out to be. As Matt Rhule and his staff are in an active search for multiple starter roles for the 2026 season, reports reveal that they’ve been linked to an OL starter from LSU. Now, their LB search looks locked in, as a three-star sophomore with magical ties to Nebraska announced his entry to the portal.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported, San Diego State All-Mountain West LB Owen Chambliss will be entering the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was a standout on the Aztecs’ defense this year, under DC Rob Aurich.

Chambliss recorded 110 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception this season for San Diego State. It was his breakout season at the collegiate level, as Chambliss attained big success, which he had failed to attain in the first two seasons.

Graduating from Centennial High School, Owen Chambliss began his collegiate career at Utah, where he played in five games and redshirted before transferring to San Diego State. He played seven games during his first season at SDSU under DC Eric Schmidt, totaling 31 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense that season.

Rob Aurich, in the mid-season, praised Chambliss’ growth and how he was the glue between the front half and back half of the Aztecs’ defense. He also claimed that Chambliss was the best he has coached so far.

“It’s up there with the best I’ve coached,” said Aurich on Owen Chambliss. “He understands football at a high level, and he has good ideas. I know Owen has aspirations to be the best linebacker in the country. That’s a goal of his.”

Since Aurich joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the defensive coordinator, his move to Nebraska seems obvious. Certainly, Nebraska will be looking for a linebacker after this season, as multiple LBs, including Javin Wright, Marquise Watson-Trent, and Dasan McCullough, will be completing their playing eligibility by this season.

It would leave Matt Rhule’s defense only with LBs Vincent Shavers Jr. and Dawson Merritt, who have played for more than 100 snaps so far this season. By bringing Chambliss to the Memorial, Matt Rhule’s Nebraska starter quest will be fulfilled, as the Huskers have already found a starter on the offensive line from LSU, Paul Mubenga.

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska emerges as the top contender for Paul Mubenga

LSU Tigers OL Paul Mubenga announced his interest in entering the Transfer Portal a day ago, December 28, with two years of eligibility remaining. Mubenga was a three-star prospect of the 2023 class and was the 53rd-ranked interior offensive lineman of his class, graduating from Buford High School. Paul will bring hands-on experience as a starter at LSU in 11 of the 20 games he played for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-10, 310-pounder is one way or another linked to Nebraska’s OL Geep Wade, whom the Cornhuskers hired from Georgia Tech a month ago. Wade had a close tie to Paul’s brother Ben Mubenga while trying to recruit him for the Yellow Jackets. Ben Mubenga had publicly spoken about his bond with Wade. And at one point, Ben was so close to announcing his commitment.

“The physicality and passion the coaches have in everything they do,” said Ben Mubenga. “I like the plan they have for me on and off the field. My relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade is very strong. We talk every day. As of now, they are No. 1.”

Wade has a reputation for developing physical, disciplined offensive linemen and is respected as one of the nation’s top O-line coaches. With a better connection with the Mubenga family and with the history of developing physical OLs, Nebraska certainly has an edge in landing Paul Mubenga in the portal.