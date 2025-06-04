Double Jackpot for Billy Napier as Florida Gains Surprise Edge Over 5-Star Target in New Intel

The sun is shining on Florida recruiting after some seriously crowded days! Summer is underway, and high school prospects are choosing their new homes. Gainesville and Billy Napier have plenty of reasons to celebrate, too. The HC has a shot at ending Florida’s slump with a promising, Heisman-winning worthy QB in DJ Lagway. The wheels have been set in motion to do better, and Napier is also scoring some recruiting wins along the way. Now, the HC just added a blue chipper to his 2026 class and hopes to land more shortly. Can this be the recruiting headway Napier waited for?

Florida, so far, was seeing a quiet recruitment season in the 2026 class. Sitting at the 43 position, Napier only has four commitments. Florida is on the favorites list for quite a few more. But it’s still unclear how those scenarios will pan out. But now, Napier can finally make a splash in recruiting. He’s almost through the doors for a five-star prospect, who seems to be bought in on the idea of becoming a Gator, despite Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Auburn staying in the mix. But for now, it seems like Florida is the destination for this talent.

That prospect is none other than 5-star safety Bralan Womack. Steve Wiltfong said in a June 3 episode of On3 Recruits, “He said that Florida made the jump I think they were hoping to make in his recruitment. That this team is special and headed in the right direction. And that the visit he didn’t think it was going to be as good as it turned out, but it was great. Him and his parents loved it.” Even though Ohio State is still a top choice, this visit was an eye-opening one.

Womack’s father informed Wiltfong that it was Bralan’s bond with the Gators’ safeties coach, Vinnie Sunseri, that influenced his decision largely. “The relationship with CoachSunseri is one that goes back a long way. They enjoyed it in the swamp, and Florida is for real in the recruitment of Bralan Womack,” Wiltfong said, citing Womack Sr.

The 5 star prospect has 116 tackles and 15 interceptions in his prep career so far, according to MaxPreps. Of those 116 tackles, 102 were produced solely by Womack himself. He was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year for his junior season. “His sharp instincts, quick reactions, and strong coverage skills have made him one of the top defensive backs in the country,” wrote College Football Network. If Napier scores a commitment from Womack, he can see a probable jump in the standings. Currently ranked No. 43 in the class, Florida has just 4 commits so far, but is in line for plenty more.

Billy Napier scores commitment from major 5-star prospect

The Gators HC was in hot pursuit of 4-star DB Kaiden Hall. He dropped in Gainesville for an official visit and was sold. Hall announced his commitment right after that visit. The news comes at a great time for Napier. The HC lost two prime DB candidates, Jaelen Waters and Devin Jackson, earlier in the year. Hall, the No. 20-ranked safety, has 104 total tackles and also has offensive playing experience. Vinnie Sunseri, the Gators’ safeties coach, proved to be a factor in his decision.

Hall came to spring practice after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. It was a tough season for Hall, who went 0-10 in the year. His possible commitment comes in light of his remaining official visits. That means he is keeping his options open until Signing Day. Hall still has offers from Florida State Seminoles and Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama.

Hall and Womack can take Billy Napier back to his winning ways in recruiting. The HC brilliantly recorded a top 10 finish in the 2025 class with 27 total recruits. But how the Gators’ performance unfolds with such a roster is yet to be witnessed.