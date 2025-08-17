Doubt Looms Over DJ Lagway as Latest Health Update Adds to Billy Napier and Florida’s Injuries Galore

The Florida Gators are stepping into the 2025 season with high expectations and a touch of déjà vu. After a promising 2024 campaign where they finished 6-1 in games started by freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, the team is once again looking to him to lead the offense. Although they finished the season with a record of 8-5. But still Lagway’s 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns were one of the positives for HC Billy Napier.

Lagway’s journey to this point has been exciting but uneven. At the same time, he’s already battled through a handful of nagging injuries, arm, shoulder, hamstring, and now calf. And that history follows him into every drill. Napier insists he’s making progress. But fans can’t help but wonder. Will Lagway be fully ready for Week 1? And can he stay on the field long enough to carry Florida through the grind of the season?

Popular analyst Brandon Marcello didn’t mince words when asked about Lagway’s health on CBS Sports. “Well, for me, it’s that he has a history of injuries and not just in one area,” Marcello explained. “It’s been his arm, it’s been his shoulder, it’s been his hamstring, now it’s his calf. This is a guy that has yet to play a full season because he’s young, in addition to all these injuries. So, can he stay healthy even if he is healthy Week 1 throughout the season? That’s a big question.”

That question has defined Florida’s preseason. Lagway has been seen at practices throwing the ball, showing glimpses of the velocity that made him a five-star recruit. But the staff has been cautious. Marcello noted, “He’s been out at practices throwing the ball, but will they allow him to scrimmage later on Saturday? That’s going to be a big key to whether we see them play in Week 1.” Napier’s camp wants him ready, but they’re not rushing it.

The issue doesn’t stop with Lagway either. Florida’s depth chart has taken some hits elsewhere, with Marcello pointing out, “Defensive lineman Caleb Banks has been out with a lower leg injury. They believe he’s going to be okay for Week 1, but my question is will he scrimmage later Saturday? Same with DJ Lagway.” Then there’s Dallas Wilson, the electric freshman wideout who turned heads in the spring game with 10 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also dealing with a lower-leg injury that’s slowed him down at the worst possible time.

“These are guys that aren’t just depth pieces,” Marcello stressed. “These are potential superstars for them on both sides of the ball. And again, you can count this up as just early nicks and bruises in preseason camp. But we’re late in preseason camp now. You’ve got to get these guys ready for Week 1.” That’s the balancing act Napier is facing, pushing his best players to game readiness without risking setbacks that could cost Florida when the schedule stiffens. But let’s dig deeper into the heart of Florida’s offense, because if Lagway can’t lead, someone else needs to step up.

DJ Lagway remains the anchor, but questions remain

DJ Lagway, the blue-chip QB who injected life into the Gators’ 2024 season with four consecutive wins in the end. It also includes a Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win against Tulane (33-8), but he’s been banged up ever since. He was spotted in a walking boot last month and limited during spring activities. Billy Napier continues to call him “day-to-day,” and while the program insists it’s precautionary, you can’t ignore the cloud hanging over the offense.

According to On3, “Some sources have described the quarterback as ‘75 to 80% healthy’ at this point. Another factor in Lagway not being a full participant in camp has been precautionary to avoid a setback ahead of the season opener on August 30.” With Dallas Wilson out and DJ Lagway limited, the Gators are rolling the dice on depth and chemistry. Florida’s most experienced returning receiver didn’t even wear a Gator jersey last year. That’s J. Michael Sturdivant, the UCLA transfer with 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The duo’s been building rapport, but without a full arsenal and a shaky WR room, it’s fair to ask if this offense is going to find its footing before the August 30 opener against LIU. Because when your No. 1 WR recruit and your starting QB are both limping in camp, it doesn’t matter how much talent you have on paper; the season doesn’t wait.