Doubt Mounts Over Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Future in New ESPN Assessment

Following a chaotic conclusion of the 2025 season, Michigan brought in Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head coach to lead the Wolverines towards stability. Before his arrival, Michigan had a lot of things that were not going in its favor. One common theme was losing their HC. After Jim Harabuagh, they appointed Sherrone Moore, but he was shown the exit door after a major controversy.

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There was a need to establish some level of consistency, which is why the program opted for Whittingham, a man who had spent 21 seasons with Utah. While his coaching resume is unlike any other, there are still many who doubt if this was the right move. One among them was ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, who ranked him outside the Top 10 list of CFB coaches in an ESPN article.

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“I think Whittingham is a fantastic coach and was a home run hire for Michigan,” wrote the ESPN writer Mark Schlabach in an article published on July 9. “I’d put him in the top dozen coaches in the FBS after what he accomplished at Utah. But until last season’s 10-2 campaign, his teams lost four games or more in four straight seasons, including a 5-7 dud in 2024. (If quarterback Cam Rising had been able to stay healthy, that might not have been the case.) His teams have lost in five straight bowl games.”

Whittingham eventually ended up ninth on ESPN’s list, but there were four who even had him outside the Top 10, with Schlabach being one of them.

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Whittingham’s eye-catching resume included 177 victories in CFB. His 21-year journey as a head coach with the Utes produced enough to lead the program from a mid-tier to a perennial powerhouse. But the three-time National Coach of the Year winner’s tenure at Utah had some adversities. In the 2024 season, the team’s debut year in the Big 12, the then QB1 Cam Rising’s injury made things extremely tough for the Utes.

Following that season, Whittingham planned to retire from coaching, which he revealed at Big 12 Media Day last season. However, he didn’t want to finish his journey in a losing fashion. That’s why he returned for the 2025 campaign, and he led Utah to another 10-win season, proving his ability to transform a side quickly. But will his Big 12 strategy work for his first season with the Big 10 powerhouse, Michigan?

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“I’m curious to see what he does at Michigan with better players and more resources,” added Schlabach.

Undoubtedly, the new Michigan head coach has all the tools to run the program successfully. And this season, he got his key pieces like Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr., who already worked with him before. Then, the Wolverines have weapons like Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and more, who are ready to lead the program to a title run.

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At first, Whittingham, being 66, created doubts about his ability to build relationships with the players; this offseason in Ann Arbor cleared all that doubt. But the coach has to prove his ability to convert Michigan talent into on-field success in 2026.

Is Kyle Whittingham able to lead Michigan to a title run?

Kyle Whittingham joined Michigan amid a lot of controversy. But his priority was clear. He first focused on retaining key pieces for the 2026 cycle and then added notable players through the portal. He even built a 4th-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.

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After getting a title-winning caliber roster, the coach set his expectations clearly for the Wolverines. “I would expect at Michigan, you challenge for the Big Ten title every single year. That should be a given,” said Whittingham in March 2026. “Every single year, you should be in the hunt. And deep in the season, you should be right there with the top teams.”

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“Playoffs, obviously, is a lofty goal, but you can’t get there, most likely, unless you do well in the Big Ten, so you’ve got to take things a step at a time. But at Michigan, I would say if you’re not thinking Big Ten championship every year, then something’s wrong.”

Despite outside noise, Michigan is determined to remain in the title contention. Now, it’s just a matter of time to see if the Wolverines’ performance lives up to Whittingham’s expectations or not.