“Downright Awful”: Deion Sanders’ Close NFL Friend Loses Faith in Colorado Unit as Texas Tech Loss Reveals Harsh Reality

Colorado’s continued slide has made it hard to see where the Buffaloes turn the corner, and Saturday’s result did little to ease those concerns. Shannon Sharpe did not hold back when discussing Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes after their 29-7 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday.

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The former NFL star and Sanders’ longtime close friend believes Colorado’s offensive struggles have reached a point where it is difficult to see how the team can turn things around.

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“They’re bad, though, Joe. They’re just downright awful offensively, and it’s not getting any better,” Sharpe said during the latest episode of Night Cap. “Comes in and turns it over three times. They’re just bad. I don’t know how much longer time is going to be able to keep the natives at bay.”

Sharpe made the comments during the show’s Q&A segment after reading a viewer’s joke about Colorado’s offense.

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“Colorado’s offense makes a skunk’s spray smell like Bond No. 9,” the user wrote, prompting Sharpe to give his assessment of the Buffaloes’ current situation.

This comes after Colorado’s third loss in a row. Over those three games, the Buffaloes have been outscored 93-27. They have also managed to score in double digits just once. They’re now 2-3 overall, while Texas Tech improved to 5-0. The game showed how much Colorado’s mistakes are hurting them.

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Sharpe thinks this is bigger than one bad game. His point is that Colorado can’t keep making these mistakes, especially when the team already has a hard time matching up with other teams on talent.

“You can’t turn the ball over….,” Sharpe continued. “For this team to win, they have to play damn near perfect in all three phases. That’s impossible because they’re so deficient on talent.”

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Saturday’s game offered a clear example of what he meant. Colorado actually led 7-3 at halftime after quarterback Isaac Wilson directed a 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession. For the remainder of the game, the offense failed to score again.

Wilson, making his first start for Colorado after Sanders opted to start him over Julian “JuJu” Lewis, finished with 290 passing yards and one touchdown. However, he also threw three interceptions, while receiver Joseph Williams threw another interception on a failed trick play.

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Colorado even outgained Texas Tech 375-315, but the yardage advantage meant little with the Buffaloes repeatedly giving the Red Raiders opportunities to score. The offense also managed just 76 net rushing yards on 32 attempts, averaging 2.4 yards per carry.

Sharpe’s Night Cap co-host, Joe Johnson, known as Iso Joe, acknowledged that Colorado’s defense kept the game competitive for a considerable stretch. However, he also pointed to the offense’s inability to produce points as the difference.

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“Defensively, they hung in the game for a good little minute. It’s just offensively. When you’re stagnant like that, and you can’t put up any points, it’s hard,” Johnson said.

Sharpe went further, arguing that Colorado’s quarterback play and overall talent level make it difficult to expect a turnaround.

“You keep giving somebody a short field. That’s what’s going to happen. I think they’re a below-average talent pool. And with the quarterback playing as bad as he’s playing, you’re not winning any games with that,” he said.

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Sanders also acknowledged the offense’s shortcomings after the loss, describing Colorado’s performance as “horrible” and identifying the quarterback as the team’s “one glaring problem.” He said the Buffaloes would hold an open quarterback competition during their bye week, leaving Wilson’s position uncertain heading into their next game.

Colorado will host No. 13 Utah on October 17, giving Sanders time to address the problems before the Buffaloes return to action. But after three straight defeats and an offense that has struggled to sustain drives, the coach faces a difficult task.

For Sharpe, the issue is that Colorado’s turnovers, rushing production, and uncertain quarterback situation combined to make winning increasingly difficult. Unless those problems improve, Sanders’ team may continue to struggle to keep pace in the Big 12.