Draft-Bound WR Breaks His Foot at Pro Day; Now NFL Teams May Pass on Him

Pro days usually boost the stocks of an NFL-bound prospect. But in this TCU WR’s case, it did the opposite. With personnel from nearly all 32 teams watching in Fort Worth, Eric McAlister showed up. He did fine clocking a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash before the limp came. Then came the exit and the diagnosis that changed everything just days before the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Eric McAlister broke his foot during drills at TCU Pro Day and is diagnosed with a Jones fracture. As NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stated, the injury will require surgery which potentially pushes him down the NFL draft boards. Already a fringe prospect, his draft projection now flipped from maybe to medical risk.

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A Jones fracture limits blood supply in the injured area. Healing timelines can vary from 6-8 weeks and there is risk of re-injury. And for teams investing even a late-round pick, that uncertainty matters. And if the NFL draft showed us anything, it’s that teams usually pick availability over ability, particularly when the margin narrows.

Eric McAlister was already living in that margin. He entered the pre-draft process as someone most boards had pegged as a Day 3 pick at best and undrafted free agent at worst. With that situation already set, you can understand how grave this untimely injury and surgery is for his pro career. If you watch his play though, you’ll be surprised why mock drafts are viewing him as a fringe player.

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In 2025, Eric McAlister put together a 1,190-yard season along with 10 scores. He was TCU’s offensive engine, averaging 18.2 yards per catch. Per PFF, he forced 27 missed tackles, tied for the most among WRS in this class. He also led the group with YAC. That’s RB-level toughness in a WR frame. So yes, the ability has always been there. That’s why he was set to prove himself at TCU Pro Day until the injury amplified doubts.

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Before this injury, Eric McAlister missed the Shrine Bowl in the pre-draft process after undergoing a right knee scope. That was already a concern. But one notable thing to note is that it’s not just health that’s the concern here. There are off-field concerns too, most notably a 2024 misdemeanor charge involving a terroristic threat and a subsequent arrest for violating bond conditions. That had NFL teams already digging deeper than usual.

Given that Eric McAlister is a fringe player, that background check becomes the evaluation process. That’s why Pro Day mattered so much as it was supposed to be the reset button. But instead, it became a scenario where not participating at all could have been better. Now, this is where his evaluation gets complicated.

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Eric McAlister – Talent vs. risk

On pure football terms, Eric McAlister checks boxes teams look for in developmental receivers. He’s explosive after the catch and plays with a physical edge. There’s a reason QB Josh Hoover leaned on him so heavily last season. After TCU’s win over Houston, he didn’t hesitate when asked about his go-to target.

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“He’s so good down the field, he just finds a way to make catches, get in the end zone, and make people miss,” he said. “Just an unbelievable guy to work with… Eric is something else. He’s going to be such a tool for somebody at the next level.”

That kind of trust comes from reliability and Eric McAlister delivered enough to etch his name alongside TCU standouts like Josh Doctson, Jalen Reagor, Quentin Johnston, and Jack Bech as one of the few receivers in program history to top 1,000 yards in a season. He was even named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. But NFL evaluations aren’t built on highlight reels alone.

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There are still questions about his route running and his ability to consistently win contested catches given his 6’4, 194-pound frame. And now, there’s the biggest question of all and that’s how quickly he recovers.