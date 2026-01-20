Draft Insider Tony Pauline Urges NY Jets to Draft OSU Star to Fix Defensive ‘Mess’

After a brutal 3-14 season, the New York Jets are staring at a defensive abyss. What used to be one of the league’s strengths has now flipped completely, with the secondary turning into a major question mark. In fact, New York made the wrong kind of history in 2025 by finishing the entire season without a single interception. Now, according to EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline, help might come from an Ohio State safety.

Tony Pauline’s projects Caleb Downs to be the Jets’ go-to plug-and-play impact player.

“I think the Jets take Caleb down the safety from Ohio State for a couple of reasons. The jet secondary is a mess. It went from bad to worse after they traded Ahmad Gardner. You have Aaron Glenn, who’s the coach there. He was a former Pro Bowl quarterback. He had great success with Detroit, with a guy by the name of Brian Branch, who was a terrific safety who gave defensive back —I should say that came out of Alabama.

“Caleb Downs is Brian Branch on steroids. So I think you get a highly rated player because Caleb Downs is going to be one of the top three rated players in the draft at a position of need. People will say, No, no, it’s a safety. Caleb downs a different type of safety. You can play him in coverage. You can play over the slot receiver. He’s got a lot of skill, and he immediately upgrades that jet secondary.”

That comparison matters because Caleb Downs is just your typical safety. The ‘Swiss Knife’ is an immediate upgrade who can line up over slot receivers, work in the box against the run, and play centerfield in deep coverage. That versatility is exactly what Glenn’s scheme demands. This past season, he has recorded 68 total tackles (40 solo), five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, along with two forced fumbles, contributing immensely to the Buckeyes’ Cotton Bowl run.

Plus, the Jets’ downfall didn’t happen overnight.

Ahmed Gardner once anchored the defense. The then-rookie cornerback was a terror for offenses, becoming the first rookie to win First Team All-Pro honors since 1981. However, last year, the Jets traded him to the Indianapolis Colts, trading him for receiver Adonai Mitchell and two first-round picks (2026, ’27). A decision that would prove more costly than they could have imagined. Not just that, they also traded nickelback Michael Carter II to Philadelphia, further depleting their secondary depth.

Since then, the Jets’ defense has plummeted to the bottom of the league. They finished the season 31st in points allowed (averaging 29.3 PPG) and last in takeaways, recording only 4.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was literally clutching at straws to make the 2025 season a success, but he failed to reach that goal. Part of the blame goes not to his defensive schemes but rather the player personnel on the roster. Glenn had immediate success with Brian Branch during his tenure at the Detroit Lions. He could have similar output with the right players.

Meanwhile, Downs ranks overall No. 2 in Tony Pauline’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft Board.

However, the Jets aren’t the only ones interested in him.

Arizona Cardinals on the move

Caleb Downs’ talents have drawn interest not just from the New York Jets. But he has also become a lucrative prospect for the Arizona Cardinals. USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly projects that Downs may go to the Arizona Cardinals.

“Instead of reaching for another quarterback, Arizona gets the second-best prospect in the class in Downs. This may be a reach for safety, but he’s an elite talent at the position who could lift an already promising secondary into one of the best in the league with his athletic profile and impressive football IQ.

Presently, the Cardinals’ secondary has performed fairly positively, but who wouldn’t want elite talent on their roster? Let’s see what April brings for Down NFL prospects.