Kent State thought it had won on the last play of the game Tuesday night in Ypsilanti. Then, the replay officials took it away. Receiver Wayne Harris came down with what was ruled a 14-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9 with one second left, and the review turned it into an incomplete pass! That handed Eastern Michigan a 17-12 win at Rynearson Stadium and ended the regular season for both teams.

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The Eagles finished 5-7 (4-4 MAC) and snapped a four-game skid, while the Golden Flashes dropped to 3-9 (2-6) and lost their fourth straight. But here’s what happened during the game: the Golden Flashes got the ball at their own 32 with 1:55 left, down five after Rudy Kessinger’s 28-yard field goal. Seven plays and 54 yards later, helped by a 32-yard Harris catch and a pass interference flag, the ball sat at Eastern Michigan 14. Golden Flashes quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong threw to the back of the end zone on fourth down.

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Harris came down with it, and the officials signaled touchdown. Then came the review, and the call became an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs. Reporter Nic Costello reported the moment on X:

“This is dream #MACtion. Kent State comes up with a game-winning touchdown reception. Wayne Harris is carried on the shoulders of his teammates to the sideline. Call is overturned by replay. Absolute chaos!”

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Difficult time for Thanthanavong:

The final drive came after a rough night for Thanthanavong, who went 16-of-27 for 234 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Bryce Llewellyn picked off both. The second, in the fourth quarter, was returned 35 yards to the Kent State 11 and set up Kessinger’s field goal. Earlier in the period, Kent State drove into Eagles territory before Kent State tight end Hunter Hopperton’s fumble at the EMU 29 killed the threat. Harris finished with five catches for 125 yards.

The reversal came down to a catch-and-control question. Speculations are rampant that Harris did not hold onto the ball through the fall out of bounds, which made the pass incomplete. Whatever it was, it did not sit well with everyone watching.

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Replays circulating online appeared to show Harris with control and his feet down, and the ESPN commentators reportedly questioned the call on air. Plus, the game was tight from the start. It goes without saying that this decision made a big difference.

Kent State outgained the Eagles 305-234, and 234-95 through the air. It also turned the ball over three times to Eastern Michigan’s zero, and that was the difference. Amareon Blue ran for 137 yards, while Brogan McCaughey went 12-of-27 for 95. Brendyn Smith had 149 all-purpose yards on the kickoff return and two catches.

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The Golden Flashes came in 0-6 on the road, and neither team was bowl-eligible. Eastern Michigan used the night for Senior Night and a win. Kent State left with a game it controlled in the box score and lost on a replay.

Harris finishes 12 yards short of 1,000:

The overturned touchdown had a second cost for Kent State. Harris ended the year with 988 receiving yards, fourth in a single season in program history. The catch would have put him over 1,000 and made him only the third 1,000-yard receiver Kent State has had.

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Kent State now turns to 2027 with a young roster. Head coach Mark Carney spoke about that after the Miami (OH) loss a week earlier, pointing to a young offensive line as the main thing to fix. Quarterback Dru DeShields has been banged up, and Nolan Good has been getting more work behind him.

“I am excited to continue to build with those guys,” Carney said.

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Eastern Michigan can now turn its attention to the National Signing Day on December 2, and the transfer portal in January. The offseason begins immediately for both programs, but Kent State will have to move forward after a difficult finish, with the overturned touchdown call serving as the defining moment of their final game.