Drama Unfolds as Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Issues Accusation Against Stalker Behind Smear Campaign

Something’s brewing off-field, and let us tell you that you do not want to miss this. This is way more interesting than any preseason storyline. Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of legendary coach Bill Belichick, has gone public with a fiery accusation against an alleged internet stalker. The confrontation began in the comments of Hudson’s Instagram, where she began calling out accounts posting negative comments as someone named ‘Irene Lopez,’ and if you look closely, the story of ‘Irene Lopez’ and Jordan Hudson goes much deeper.

In the initial thread under her own post, Hudson directly addressed a troll by a now-deleted account, commenting, “Your account was created in July of 2025… Suspicious,” And this was the start of calling out the stalker. Jordan went out to call her out with comments like, “Is this another Irene Lopez burner account??” and “Goodnight, Irene. It’s time for creepy internet stalkers to go to bed now. 😘” No one except Jordan knows who Irene Lopez is, but Jordan showed that Irene’s intentions are more than clear. Irene Lopez is the alleged stalker who has been the key source of the origination of smear campaigns against Belichick and her.

Jordan commented, “Irene Lopez, I think you should take this nonsense back to Daniel Bates at the DailyMail or to your Kernersville pastor pal, Michael Hunter. They’re really the only two humans on this planet who give two poops about your nonsensical, genuinely crazy commentary.”

Now, who is Daniel Bates? Bates is a Daily Mail journalist who covers Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson’s relationship. He has numerous articles about the couple and their relationship. And according to Jordan’s clapback towards the troll, it can be alleged that the ‘source’ that gives Daniel Bates insight into the relationship is ‘Irene Lopez.’

Moreover, there were multiple trolls in Jordan’s comments. She inferred that every troll is Irene Lopez’s account by looking at the timeline of account creation and the phone number they were linked with. She commented, “Irene Lopez, my girl! ! So nice to see another burner account of yours (you know, connected to the *29 number). We are now at double-digit burner accounts. Your commitment is impressive!!” and “all of her burner accounts are attached to the same *29 number – it’s painfully obvious that this is the same as all the others. She has way too much time on her hands. Her pastor friend, Michael Hunter, ratted out her identity.”

But that’s not all there is to Irene Lopez. In the comments section of a US Weekly Facebook post covering rumors of Belichick’s engagement, an account under the name Irene Lopez posted a photo of a man identified as “Joshua L. Zuckerman” (Instagram username—capeintuit). The comment read, “Jordon Isabella is a con artist and manipulator this is her other old, rich boyfriend before Bill she’s a good actress and sweet talker she cons these guys into thinking she’s highly intelligent 😂.” Joshua’s photo featured Jordan’s comments, which read, “My love…Can we fly away together??” and “My ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

What’s interesting here is how Hudson has single-handedly identified and called out her stalker publicly. A troll, who Jordan claimed to be Irene, said, “You cannot post someone’s name and where they live publicly on IG. It endangers their safety. Didn’t you learn your lesson posting a 2015 private email from Linda Holliday to a total stranger?” which, on one hand, tries to get back at Jordan. However, does it also prove that Jordon is definitely right about Irene being the one behind all this stalking? If Irene’s concerns have an element of truth, Irene Lopez could be the source behind the smear campaigns propagated by the media. But no one except Jordan can confirm that.

What we know is that Hudson is not holding back. Whatever Irene might come up with in the near future, Hudson will call her out publicly. In a world where scandal spins faster than football rumors, Hudson’s move to expose what she believes to be a coordinated effort reveals two truths. One: high-profile figures like Belichick always face people who try to drag them down publicly, through any means necessary. And two: Hudson is no passive target; she’s choosing to fight back, calling out the origin of the gossip she believes crosses the line into stalking.

Daniel Bates and the persistent shadow over Belichick-Hudson

Daniel Bates, the Daily Mail writer, has carved out a niche by covering the controversial rapper Diddy, having written 70+ articles about the rapper. But now, suddenly, he has shifted his focus to Belichick and Hudson’s relationship, writing 8 articles about the couple since April. And he reports on the relationship with a particular flair of drama. Whether it’s Hudson’s appearance at public events, her visits to UNC, or the shadow of Belichick’s ex, Bates seems to find specific angles in the couple’s relationship.

His recent reports, including internal communications and a scathing portrayal of Hudson’s influence within the UNC program, have raised eyebrows not just for their content but for the repeated narrative they push. And that is what Jordan was hinting about in her comments.

Hudson herself has openly accused Bates of being fed information by online stalkers. In an Instagram comment aimed at her detractors, she wrote, “Irene Lopez, I think you should take this nonsense back to Daniel Bates at the DailyMail…” It was a direct callout of a journalist she sees as complicit in what she frames as a smear campaign. Whether one buys into the full extent of Hudson’s claims or not, the consistency of Bates’ coverage has certainly fueled the skepticism.