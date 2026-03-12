Shane Beamer Adds Super Bowl Champ Ex-NFLer to South Carolina Coaching Staff – Report

After a disappointing season that couldn’t match the early-season hype around the Gamecocks, Shane Beamer made significant changes to his coaching staff. The offense will have new position coaches, along with a new offensive coordinator. However, South Carolina isn’t done with adding experience to its staff. Beamer is now bringing a former Super Bowl winner to help him in a make-or-break 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Detroit Lions and New York Jets coach Dre Bly is joining South Carolina as a defensive assistant. His primary role will be to help defensive coordinator Clayton White and secondary coach Torrian Gray. The former North Carolina star was a three-time All-American, a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his collegiate career, he spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a standout cornerback. He played for teams including the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers. During his NFL career, Bly was a high-level starter for most of his 11 seasons. While playing for the Detroit Lions, he overlapped with current South Carolina wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Furrey.

Bly was selected to two Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors during his time in Detroit. He also won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. Bly recorded at least two interceptions in every active NFL season, finishing his career with 43 interceptions and eight defensive touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not Bly’s first experience in a college coaching role. In fact, he started out as a CB coach at North Carolina, a three-year tenure that earned him a promotion to coach the same position at the Lions in the pros.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leaving his alma mater, Bly became the Detroit Lions’ cornerbacks coach for the 2023 season. In 2024, he returned to college football as a defensive analyst at Charlotte. He then went back to the NFL in 2025, joining Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets staff as the assistant defensive backs coach.

Bly now becomes the sixth addition to Shane Beamer’s coaching staff. South Carolina has also added offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, offensive line coach Randy Clements, running backs coach Stan Drayton, defensive ends & outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes, and special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Dre Bly bring to Shane Beamer’s South Carolina?

The Gamecocks’ 2025 season was largely marked by offensive stagnation, which led them to miss a bowl game. It led to the firings of OL coach Lonnie Teasley, OC Mike Shula, and RB coach Marquel Blackwell. However, South Carolina was formidable throughout on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the defense kept them in multiple games in which the offense failed to take advantage to take them over the dotted line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing key defensive pieces like safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina allowed just 216.2 passing yards per game, which ranked them 2nd in the SEC. Similarly, the Gamecocks only allowed 13 passing touchdowns despite facing top teams. One thing that Dre Bly can help with is South Carolina’s Big Play issue.

Clayton White’s unit conceded 22 pass plays of 25+ yards last season. Moreover, the defense struggled to maintain its first-half dominance throughout the game. That meant that South Carolina conceded yards in clutch situations, often at the end of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next season, the Gamecocks’ secondary will have Vicari Swain, Judge Collier, Gerald Kilgore, Kendall Daniels Jr., and David Bucey. Moreover, Shane Beamer has also added elite talent through the 2026 class in J’Zavien Currence, Polo Anderson, and Azel Banag. While we don’t the extent of Dre Bly’s role at South Carolina, his presence will help the development of the stars of tomorrow that South Carolina is punting on.