Drew Allar Faces Test of Time as James Franklin Forced to Confront Jim Knowles Reality

There comes a point in every elite quarterback’s career when the spotlight stops feeling like validation and starts demanding results. For Penn State’s Drew Allar, that moment has arrived. The junior signal-caller has done almost everything right since taking over. He’s been poised and efficient and has protected the football with veteran-level maturity. But as the 2025 season looms, one question still follows him: When will Allar take over a game against elite competition and walk off as the difference-maker?

His numbers show promise. In 2023, Allar passed for over 2,600 yards with 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions, a season defined by control and low-risk efficiency. He followed that with 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight picks in 2024. But the narrative persists: against the best teams like Michigan and Ohio State, he hasn’t been able to lead the team across the finish line. And now, we enter this season with James Franklin being the unanimous favorite of a plethora of national analysts for the Natty. But only if Allar shows up.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill summed it up on The Next Round podcast. He said, “I think with Penn State, it’s put up or shut up time. And they need to prove that they can play their best football against the best teams on their schedule. And that Drew Allar can make the plays that are the difference in the game.” That’s the crux. Nobody questions Allar’s arm talent or pocket awareness. His size, mechanics, and feel for the game are NFL-ready. But Luginbill’s message is about moments. You don’t earn greatness at Penn State by putting up numbers against Rutgers. You do it by dropping dimes in Columbus or ripping apart a top-five defense with the season on the line. That’s where Allar’s resume is still under construction.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium.

The supporting cast isn’t the issue. “The backfield’s fantastic. They’re going to have weapons on the perimeter,” Luginbill noted, pointing to a group of skill players that should allow Allar every chance to elevate. The one major loss? Tight end Tyler Warren, who emerged as a safety valve and red-zone monster with 1200+ receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. “To lose Tyler Warren, that’s a huge X factor because of all of the things that he did,” Luginbill added, acknowledging that while Warren’s absence will be felt, the cupboard is far from bare.

What Allar needs now is that next step. “You need Drew Allar to take that next step to solidify himself,” Luginbill said. “And if he does, we’re not talking about a top 25 first-round pick. We’d be talking about a potential top 10 first round.” That’s the difference between being remembered as a reliable starter and going into the NFL with a reputation that precedes you.

Allar’s window is still wide open, but not forever. If he delivers in 2025, Penn State could find itself back in the playoff hunt, and Allar could be shaking hands on a stage in Detroit next April. If not? The story becomes one of what could’ve been. About a man who could’ve been but never was.



Jim Knowles’ arrival might be overhyped

On paper, Penn State’s addition of Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator looks like a major win. After all, Knowles built a top-five unit at Ohio State, and his track record as a schematic mind is well-respected. But for all the buzz around the hire, the truth is the Nittany Lions didn’t have a defensive problem to begin with. They were eighth nationally in scoring defense last season, giving up just 16.5 points per game. That kind of performance doesn’t exactly scream for a fix.

Ryan Brown on The Next Round said, “Defense wasn’t the issue. They were eighth in the country in scoring defense, 16 and a half… I mean, like if Jim Knowles shaves two a game off that, that’d be a pretty good improvement. That’s not really impacting the outcome to me.” While acknowledging Knowles’ coaching acumen, Brown made it clear that Penn State’s real questions remain on the other side of the ball, mainly, whether Drew Allar and the offense can rise to the moment in heavyweight matchups.

Tom Luginbill echoed that sentiment. “No, it’s not,” he said when asked if Knowles’ hiring marks a game-changing shift. “It’s a really nice pickup, but they’ve got great personnel on the defensive side of the ball and the vast majority of it’s back.” Though Penn State loses a high-impact player in Abdul Carter, Luginbill believes the unit remains elite. In fact, he suggested Clemson might benefit more from its DC change than Penn State will. He said, “I think you’re going to see a significant impact with Tom Allen at Clemson far more than you’re going to see with Jim Knowles at Penn State.” For now, Knowles may be more of a luxury than a necessity in State College.