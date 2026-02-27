Drew Allar Makes Combine Plans Clear While Giving Injury Update

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game Apr 26, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar 15 looks on following the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. University Park Beaver Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20250426_lbm_bm2_036

Drew Allar hasn’t thrown a football since October. The PSU QB, once projected to be a top pick in the 2026 draft, is entering the Combine with a chip on his shoulder. Though many doubts surround his future in the pros, Allar is ready for the challenge.

“I have a lot of trust and ability in my arm talent,” he told the press at the Combine. “I’ve been working relentlessly to get as consistent as I can and just find different ways to get better… I knew this opportunity would come around for me, hopefully. So, I was just trying to prepare myself to put myself in a good position to go out and throw.”

Allar will only throw at the Combine, which is a safe bet for the QB. It will be a limited showcase for the QB, but he also told the press that he “is ready to cut it loose” with his arm. That’s an interesting claim, considering how long he has been inactive. However, that arm is also one of Allar’s undisputed strengths.

That decision puts all the pressure on his arm, which has long been considered the bedrock of his pro potential. Allar’s reputation at Penn State was built on elite arm talent. His quick release and velocity allow him to hit tight NFL-level windows, making him a natural fit for a vertical passing attack where he thrives in the intermediate range. Even when facing pressure, his sound mechanics enable him to make difficult throws, a trait that scouts covet.

Despite these pros, that arm needed a bit of refinement in the 2025 season. Deep throws were a problem for Drew Allar—he was only able to complete 48.9% of the throws that were attempted for more than 20 yards. He has an impressive touchdown-interception ratio in this range, at 11:2. But that’s usually because Allar is good at not causing turnovers.

Moreover, his footwork is also seen as an issue by the scouts. But, on the positive side, he has a pro-level frame. Currently, the former Penn State QB sits behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson as the third-best quarterback available in the 2026 NFL draft.

Some analysts also put Garrett Nussmeier over him, but the truth remains that it’s not an exciting QB class. Many players, like Allar and Nussmeier, had disappointing finishes to their college careers in a year when they returned just to improve their draft stock. In Allar’s case, the broken ankle ended his season prematurely. Thankfully, he seems extremely optimistic about his recovery.

Drew Allar shares a positive update on ankle injury

Day one is out of the picture for Allar, despite his experience as a starter and arm strength. But to firmly book a spot on Day 2, especially an early one, he has to show that the broken ankle will not be a problem. The QB delivered an update that will keep teams on the lookout for him.

“I really got back to school, started my rehab process,” Allar said. “My whole focus towards my rehab process has been getting to this point, being healthy enough to have the chance to put myself out there and throw. If I had to play a game today or tomorrow, I feel like I could go out there and get it done,” Allar said.

“It’s the first injury I’ve really ever had to deal with…But I took it as an opportunity to grow and learn and better myself, whether that was, physically with my ankle or just flexibility wise, working on all aspects of myself as a person and [an] athlete. It was a fun process, though.”

That optimism and character are good signs for the health of his draft stocks, which are yet to take off. But given the position he is in, he has no choice but to aim high. NFL.com graded him a 5.98 as a prospect, which is seen as an “average backup or special-teamer.”

That’s not a category that Allar deserves to be put in, especially with the advantages he brings to the teams. With his draft stock hanging in the balance, Allar’s performance at the Combine will be less about showcasing his strengths and more about proving his future is brighter than his recent grade suggests.