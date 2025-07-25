Drew Allar Makes Feelings on Ryan Day & Ohio State Very Clear After James Franklin’s Media Days Statement

The CFB fandom relishes rivalries like hot cakes waiting to be gobbled up. Alabama vs. Auburn. Michigan vs. Ohio State. Florida vs. Florida State—just to name a few. And when it comes to the Big Ten, fans wouldn’t hesitate to toss the Buckeyes and the Lions in that list. And mind you! Happy Valley’s White Out tradition keeps that fire going, with the Beaver Stadium jam-packed to its fullest, as the sea of white greets the eye.

The heat is still on. What fuelled the fire last year was a 13-20 defeat against Ohio State. But. Nittany Lions QB1 Drew Allar has a different take on Ryan Day’s program. And it’s not what greets the eye. In a candid conversation with On3‘s Pete Nakos, Drew drew on his views on the reigning CFB champion, one that will surely defy your expectations.

“No, I honestly don’t,” said Drew Allar when asked if he views Ohio State as a rival. “It’s a program that we really respect on and off the field, with what they’ve been able to accomplish the last couple of years. The way they produce players. It’s certainly more of a respect thing.” And it shows, doesn’t it? Jeremiah Smith, Caleb Downs, and Sonny Styles earned the preseason honors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further continued. “We always talk about how we don’t have a traditional rival at Penn State. We’re an unrivaled program. That’s how we kind of look at it.” And just for context, Drew went to Medina High School in Ohio and clinched the Mr. State Football (2021). Though the Buckeyes didn’t recruit him, with Quinn Ewers on the turf, they reached back after Quinn’s departure. But by then, Drew Allar was invested in Happy Valley. “We really respect that program because of all they’ve accomplished and the players they’ve produced,” he added.

AD

Rival program? Didn’t we just gush on the Ohio State vs. Penn State saga a couple of moments ago? Yes, we did. But officially, the Nittany Lions embrace an “unrivaled” program philosophy, owing to its historical roots and a prior independent program, not the deep hatred simmering like the traditional rivals, let’s say, Ohio State and Michigan.

But then again, Drew Allar doesn’t mean that the games don’t matter. It’s actually quite the opposite. What he means is that the respect runs deeper than the trash talk. The Lions want to beat Ohio State, but they are also measuring themselves against the best. And obviously, the Buckeyes have set the bar. And HC James Franklin’s statement at the Big Ten Media Days implied that the Buckeyes are ready to claim the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James Franklin, Drew Allar super pumped up for the natty

The Big Ten media days surely gave us some food for thought. After wrapping up last season with 13-3 and a deafening loss to the Irish, the Nittany Lions are eager for another go. “I’m extremely proud and I’m extremely confident, but again, there is complete recognition and embracing what we got to do and where we got to go,” Franklin said, addressing the press. “And the best part about it is, we’re in total control of it, right? If we want the narrative to change, we got an opportunity to change it. We want people to shut up? We can shut them up real easy.”

The 2024 season was not a failure in some aspects. Penn State made it to the Big 10 Championship game, and they were almost there, just one drive away from making it to the final of the playoffs. However, one unfortunate theme has followed Franklin as the head coach. Franklin is 1-15 against the top-five opponents. Not to forget the 0-3 season last season. More like screeching brakes that left the happy valley disappointed. “We finished essentially a drive away from the national championship game, and people were pis-ed,” Franklin further added. And now the Lions are clamoring for more. They are hungry for a comeback.

And Drew Aller is confident in his HC as well. Yes, he’s back. Well, he never left. The guy had a chance to kick off his NFL journey this April—a top-five buzz, they speculated. But he stayed. Why? Penn State’s defeat to Notre Dame in the semi-finals was a sharp punch to the gut. The WR room’s shortcomings came forth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James Franklin stocked his arsenal with Devonte Ross from Troy, Trebor Pena from Syracuse, Kyron Hudson from USC, and the backfield duo—Nick Singleton and Kautron Allen—Franklin is gearing up. But the highlight? A $9 million coaching gamble. Franklin brought in the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator, whose playbook led the Buckeyes to the national title. He is none other than Jim Knowles. Well, if you can’t beat them, steal from them.

And the hottest talk this season? Can they win the big name? And as Franklin once said, “Chase perfection to fall into excellence.”