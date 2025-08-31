Drew Allar Puts PSU Locker Room on High Alert After James Franklin Clears Stance on Controversial Referee Call

Penn State opened the 2025 season with a commanding 46-11 victory over Nevada, showcasing exactly why they entered the year ranked #2 in the nation. Drew Allar looked every bit the part of a championship quarterback, completing 22 of 26 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown while connecting seamlessly with new transfer receivers. The defense was equally impressive, forcing three turnovers and holding Nevada to just 78 yards rushing. USC transfer Kyron Hudson announced his arrival with 89 receiving yards and a 31-yard touchdown catch, while Syracuse transfer Trebor Pena chipped in seven catches for 74 yards in a balanced offensive attack.

While the scoreboard told the story of dominance, those watching closely noticed some missed opportunities that could prove costly against tougher competition ahead. Penn State settled for field goals on several drives that should have resulted in touchdowns, particularly after defensive turnovers that put them in prime scoring position. With games against Oregon, Ohio State, and other Big Ten heavyweights looming, Drew Allar knows his offense can’t afford to leave points on the field when margins become razor-thin.

Allar’s post-game assessment revealed the mindset of a quarterback who refuses to be satisfied with comfortable victories. “Yeah, I mean I think overall for the offense, we had a really good first game. The only thing I know for me that I want to get corrected or fixed is just when we get opportunities to get into the red zone right away,” he explained, pointing to specific moments where the offense stalled. “Like, Zane had that huge turnover early in the game. We had to settle for three and then King Mack’s return. We just got to capitalize. It was good that we got points in general, but you would love to have touchdowns in those scenarios.” Durant’s interception and Mack’s explosive kick return are the drives that should have been easy, automatic six-pointers, but instead became field goal attempts.

The quarterback’s leadership extended beyond self-criticism to praise for his supporting cast, particularly the new receivers who are quickly establishing chemistry in Andy Kotelnicki’s system. “With Trebor and Hudson specifically, like they had a really good game today. Was really excited about what they did,” Allar noted, before emphasizing the depth that will be crucial for sustained success. “We have a whole receiver room that will play a lot and make a lot of plays for us throughout the year.”

Looking ahead to next Saturday’s home opener against Florida International, Penn State enters with legitimate championship aspirations but also with a quarterback who understands that good isn’t good enough. Allar’s relentless focus on red zone efficiency and touchdown conversion could be the difference between another strong season and the breakthrough campaign that finally delivers a national title to Happy Valley. With this level of self-awareness and supporting talent, the Nittany Lions appear poised to make every scoring opportunity count when the games truly matter.

Franklin loses his cool over a late-game officiating mishap

Even in a dominant 46-11 victory over Nevada, James Franklin found himself seeing red over what he considered a completely avoidable officiating error in the game’s final moments. With just 25 seconds remaining and Penn State’s backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer ready to take a knee, the officials threw a delay of game flag that sent Franklin into an immediate fury. The head coach’s reaction was instant; he made a beeline straight for the officiating crew as soon as the final whistle sounded, bypassing the customary midfield handshake with Nevada coach Jeff Choate until after he’d aired his grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Franklin’s post-game explanation revealed the full extent of his frustration with the sequence. “The official is in the huddle holding us. Turns to the umpire, says, ‘Pump the clock.’ He doesn’t do it. Then throws a flag on us. Then I go and address it. And the same thing, he’s behind him going, I tried to tell him… wasn’t happy about that,” Franklin told reporters. According to the Penn State coach, the referee explicitly told the umpire to start the clock, but when that didn’t happen, they penalized his team instead of fixing their own mistake. What made it worse was the official’s admission afterward that he had “tried to tell” his colleague, essentially confirming Franklin’s version while offering little more than a shoulder shrug as consolation.

Even in a 35-point blowout victory, sloppy execution from anyone, including the zebras, doesn’t sit well with Franklin. He admitted Penn State didn’t win the penalty battle and seemed genuinely bothered that officiating miscommunication could create such an unnecessary situation in garbage time. His heated reaction stood in stark contrast to his praise for other aspects of the game, but that’s Franklin in a nutshell: a coach who celebrates the positives while refusing to let the negatives slide, even when they come from sources completely outside his control.