Drew Allar’s New Role in Penn State Locker Room Announced as Coach Refuses to Give Up

We will now again see Drew Allar sitting on the sidelines. He is no longer just the rising signal-caller for the Penn State Nittany Lions, but the fulcrum of a veteran-led transformation. While active, he could throw those deep balls, make plays with his legs, and grab the game by the scruff of its neck. But he can’t! Owing to his season-ending injury. Instead, the 21-year-old is molding himself fully into a leadership role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This revelation came from Penn State assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley as he said, “He’s still in this with us. He’s still a part of this team. And he’s still a part of this brotherhood.” The Nittany Lions QB1 will act as a leader for the team. It is also expected that Allar’s talents would be used to train QBs like Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik. This, in turn, may help Penn State overcome its woes, as the team has suffered its fourth consecutive loss against Iowa recently.

“He’s still a leader here. He’s going to do everything he can to help this team win games on Saturdays,” said McSorley. Not just that, the assistant QBs coach also highlighted the importance of Drew Allar for Penn State and the love the QB carries for the program. “That’s just a testament to him as a player, him as a leader, and him as a teammate. He loves this team. And he loves this university. He loves his teammates, and it’s just a testament to him,” concluded McSorley. The new role signifies that the 21-year-old wants to give 100% to the program, in whatever capacity possible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Take Trace McSorley, for instance. The guy himself was a prolific QB for the Nittany Lions and played for 4 seasons at Penn State, accumulating a whopping 9,899 passing yards. Not just that, the QB1 also had incredible rushing prowess, as he notched up 1,697 yards on the ground. However, in his final season in 2018, his performance regressed, tanking his draft stock. Though he was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL draft, his NFL future was highly unlikely. So what did he do?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trace McSorley is now back at Penn State as an assistant coach and is making good use of his talents. Since the guy is a three-time second-team All-Big Ten selection, his voice also carries weight on the team, and players respect him. Drew Allar is at a similar crossroads in his career. Barring a medical eligibility waiver by the NCAA, the QB1 will have to register for the 2026 NFL draft. Moreover, considering his 2024 and 2025 performances combined, he might not end up at a favorable spot in the draft either.

AD

Drew Allar is following God’s plan and chalking up a new journey

That 3rd-and-4th do-or-die opportunity late in the fourth quarter against Northwestern ended two tenures. James Franklin was fired following the defeat, and Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury on that drive. “Drew will be done for the year,” said then-coach James Franklin after the game. But it’s not how you fall, but how you get up that defines you. That’s exactly what the 21-year-old is following after the injury setback. “Grateful for it all,” wrote the QB in an emotional message.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He also posted a quote from the Bible, accepting the fate that God has planned for him. “Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” read Drew Allar’s post. The new role on the Penn State team then looks like a golden opportunity for Allar. As per many reports, the senior QB is now projected to be a late round pick in the NFL draft. “He’ll be a late-Day 3 dart throw in April if he doesn’t apply for and win a medical redshirt,” said analyst Thor Nystron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That would complicate his NFL plans since overcoming the rookie barrier will be much tougher than it was with Trace McSorley. However, if Allar is granted a medical redshirt, it would change things entirely.