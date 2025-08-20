Drew Allar Scrambles to Contain Fallout Over PSU Mistakes in Big Announcement for James Franklin

It was a long time coming, as Penn State under James Franklin finally qualified for the playoffs last year and went to face Notre Dame after beating SMU and Boise State. Call it fate or the weakness of the offense, but Notre Dame ultimately beat Penn State 27-24, ending the Nittany Lions’ natty hopes. But what truly went wrong in that game, apart from the much-talked ‘receivers not catching’ a single pass? Was that game-ending interception with less than a minute remaining pivotal by Drew Allar? Should Drew Allar have done more than what he brought in that game? On the cusp of the 2025 season, Allar has answered all these questions head-on and has declared something big for Penn State.

Just as Allar’s throw to Amari Evans was mis-executed, due to Notre Dame lining up in man coverage, a barrage of criticism came in Allar’s way. But that criticism wasn’t just about the Notre Dame game. In truth, in games like Ohio State, Oregon, and even USC, the issues were visible, making one thing clear: Allar just can’t play in big games. “Allar hasn’t played his best football in his biggest games… His tendency for aiming the football rather than playing within his mechanics limited his accuracy in 2024,” said NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers. But now?

Drew Allar, in an appearance with Josh Pate at Penn State’s training field, has promised to rise from his ashes and play the best football he can in 2025. “What would you have to do to consider this year a success?” asked Pate. Allar’s reply? It’s all about winning and becoming the “driving force of the offense.” Not just that, but he knows when to be reliable and when to be world-class and has confidence in the receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl Notre Dame vs Penn State JAN 09 January 09, 2025: Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts to a call during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

“I want to be the guy that’s stirring the pot on the offense essentially and being the catalyst for us. Because I know not every game, we’re going to need to throw 50 times a game to go out and win games. I know I have confidence in myself and the receivers, and the playmakers. We have that when we need to throw the ball on a third and seven, and in the playoffs or critical games that we’re going to. We have the receivers to go win one-on-one matchups,” said Drew Allar. As for the receivers, Allar is right, the 2024 receiving woes won’t come back to haunt Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Penn State’s playmaking offense depended largely on Tyler Warren last year, who notched up 1,233 receiving yards, while Harrison Wallace and Omari Evans together received less than him (1,135 yards). That meant, when Notre Dame dropped two players on Warren, the playmaking threat was largely lopsided, and Drew Allar had no one to throw to, as we saw against Notre Dame last year. But this year? All of that is going to change.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Drew Allar promises to elevate the offense, instilling his newfound confidence

Penn State has brought in three top-quality receivers for Drew Allar, Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross, and Trebor Pena. For context, Pena last year led Syracuse to 10 wins and received 941 yards, and also scored a touchdown in the ground game, rushing for 72 yards. Then there is Devonte Ross, who comes after a 1,043-yard receiving season with the Troy Trojans, along with Kyron Hudson, who received for 462 yards for USC. And so, Drew Allar has taken up the leadership role already at Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m going to give them a chance to go make a play and come down with that. And that’s the type of confidence that I’m trying to exude out of this offense because we have the offensive line, we have the running backs, and we have the playmakers on the perimeter to do everything that we want to do. Now, it’s about going out and doing it,” declared Drew Allar, alleviating James Franklin’s fears, probably.

Apart from a world-class WR room, Penn State is also returning with an RB room widely dubbed to be “elite.” Why? It has running backs, Kaytron Allen (1,108 yards in 2024) and Nicholas Singleton (1,099 yards in 2024), bolstering Penn State’s natty hopes. As for Penn State’s O-line, it’s also one of the cornerstones of the team, with four of the five starters returning this year. Add all of these things to Drew Allar’s confidence, Penn State fans might just get their first legitimate natty run in the 2025 season.