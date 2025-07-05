Drew Allar Will Derail Penn State and James Franklin’s B1G Title Hopes, Says Ex-NFLer

Penn State fans have heard it all before: This is the year. Well, this is the year the Nittany Lions finally break through, beat the big dogs, and win a B1G title under James Franklin. On similar lines, heading into the 2025 season, that belief is stronger than ever. If we look at the team, on paper, they’ve got the roster. The defense is top-notch. The offensive line is experienced. The running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen?

Probably the best. So now the question comes, what could possibly go wrong? As per the expert opinion of the former NFL player George Wrighster, the answer is simple and, perhaps, right in front of the eyes: Drew Allar. The hype around QB Allar is something that doesn’t feel satisfying to Wrighster. He didn’t sugarcoat his feelings for him either.

On the July 5 episode of College Football with Sam, Wrighster was quite clear about Allar and how he can hold back Penn State’s performance in 2025. “This is the year that Penn State is supposed to get it done. They are supposed to win the Big 10. And they are supposed to win the national championship. They are supposed to do all of those things, and they won’t because Drew Allar is not the guy that everybody thinks Drew Allar is. Yeah, I think the season hinges on Allar and Franklin,” said Wrighster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He isn’t completely wrong. Allar’s 2024 season was filled with real inconsistencies. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3327 yards and 24 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. That stat line would impress on most Saturdays. While the QB had a good regular season, his performance in the College Football Playoff was inconsistent, especially in the semifinal loss to Notre Dame.

AD

Allar finished the game with 135 passing yards, completing just 12 of his 23 passes. No touchdowns, one interception. That interception ultimately proved to be the difference in the 24-27 loss. With 33 seconds left in the game, the Lions were looking to get within field goal range. Allar’s pass was picked off by Irish CB Christian Gray.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was a tough pill to swallow, especially for a fan base that’s been waiting for their moment. The 2025 season wouldn’t be easy with Oregon, Washington, USC, and other games on the schedule. There wouldn’t be any scope for growing pains in any of those games. And Allar has things to prove. He has to prove that he is a game winner, and Franklin has to place his bet on him with confidence

Why did Drew Allar refrain from entering the NFL draft in 2025?

Many are curious about the real reason Drew Allar has shown little interest in the 2025 NFL Draft. While one might think that winning a National Championship with Penn State would be a significant motivation for him, there is more to consider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allar’s 2024 season was challenging; he faced inconsistent decision-making and struggled to connect with his receivers, which was apparent to everyone. A key moment came in the game against Ohio State, where Penn State lost 13-20. In that game, Allar completed only 12 out of 20 passes and threw a critical interception.

Similar issues were there in the Ohio State loss. The 2025 season is a make-or-break for Allar. Perform well, and you get picked high. Falter, and you wait for your turn. “He just needs to refine some of the things he struggled with,” said Ryan Wilson, a former NFL GM. Ultimately, those improvements, especially in his passing game, could be a double blessing. A national championship for the Lions and a high draft pick for Drew Allar.