Drew Allar’s Draft Faces Doubts as James Franklin’s Penn State Blamed in $85M NFL QB Comparison

So, why didn’t Drew Allar enter the NFL draft in 2025? Was it all about his ambition to take Penn State to a national championship, or did he hold back because he didn’t play at an elite level during the 2024 season? On the surface, it looks like he’s focused on the championship, and he’s said that a bunch of times. But to be real, his performances were a bit shaky, with some inconsistent decision-making and struggles from his receivers. Just rewind to his game against Ohio State for a good example of that.

Penn State lost that game 13-20, as Drew Aller managed to complete just 12 of the 20 passes and gave away a crucial interception. The QB just managed to garner a 32.7 QB rating, something that isn’t at the standard on which Penn State aspires to play. But this wasn’t the only game where Allar lacked that offensive flair. In the game against Notre Dame, Allar again managed to complete just 12 of the 23 passes and gave away a crucial interception in the dying moments of the game. So, what will be his fate going into the 2026 NFL draft?

Ryan Wilson and Ran Carthon, a former NFL GM, sat on the July 2 episode of ‘NFL on CBS’ and argued that Drew Allar is more like a young Joe Flacco and will improve massively. The improvement was so great that Flacco has amassed a reported net worth of $85 million. Still, it will need initiative from James Franklin. “My comp for him was a young Joe Flacco. When Flacco was coming out, it reminded me of that. I think Flacco’s arm is much stronger. Flacco, kind of, you know, back in those days, fell into that category we talked about yesterday of having that either excellent or rare arm strength,” said Ran Carthon. But why Joe Flacco?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Drew Allar and Joe Flacco had standout seasons in college. Flacco threw for 4,263 yards during his last year with the Delaware Blue Hens, while Allar racked up 3,327 passing yards plus 302 rushing yards. But it’s not just about the stats; both guys had some serious talent. When given time by their offensive lines, Allar and Flacco made some solid, driven throws. That said, neither one is exactly a dynamic playmaker, and both can make questionable decisions from time to time. But it’s not over for Allar—Penn State definitely has what it takes to help him succeed.

AD

Ryan Wilson batted for a successful season with Drew Allar at the helm for Penn State. “He just needs to refine some of the things he struggled with.” Moreover, Ran Carthon also advocated for the same, but pointed out Penn State’s receiving woes and the offense. “It’s kind of unfortunate that the offense he plays in at Penn State is not going to allow him to put up the gaudy numbers of some of these other quarterbacks that we’ve talked about. And it’s just the system and the style of play that they have at Penn State,” said Wilson. But still provided a way through which Penn State can make it work with Allar, just like it was possible with Joe Flacco.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

“I think again, this is why I compared him to Joe Flacco, to a young Joe Flacco. I think he is the guy that you’re going to have to build around. You can win with him if you build around him and give him a strong supporting cast,” concluded Wilson. Wilson is right; Penn State’s receivers last year disappointed and had zero receptions against Notre Dame. The road to the playoffs was only possible because of their two incredible running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who combined to notch up 2,207 rushing yards. Then, the offense also had Tyler Warren. So, what’s needed to change, and has it changed yet?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Schedule has become a greater obstacle for Drew Allar than the receivers

The good news is that a lot of the receiver issues probably won’t carry over into the 2025 season. James Franklin has brought in three really talented receivers. Take Kyron Hudson, for example—he had 462 receiving yards last season with USC. Then there’s Trebor Pena, who was the key player for Syracuse’s offense, racking up 941 yards. And let’s not forget Devonte Ross, who crushed it with 1,043 yards for the Troy Trojans last year. With these guys on board, Drew Allar can finally breathe a sigh of relief, right?

“Penn State will be returning from Columbus, and that game very well might define just how great or how good their season is, at least in the regular season. As we’ve seen before, Penn State does not respond very well after it loses to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana’s not going to be sleepwalking into Beaver Stadium; they’re going to sense that they’re going to have to play us, a pretty competent team,” said Zach Seyko of ‘Locked on Nittany Lions.’ The verdict?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Penn State might have all the weapons now, but they still have to be wary of their schedule. The Nittany Lions’ season is back-loaded, and that gives them a chance to gain momentum early. However, going against Oregon in week 4 won’t be easy, and then quickly going against UCLA on the road after the game? It will be a challenge. Moreover, later opponents like Ohio State, Indiana, and Nebraska will test their durability. That said, if the 2024 season taught them anything, it should be manageable for James Franklin and Drew Allar.