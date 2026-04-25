Drew Allar’s Family Will Be Conflicted With His Steelers Move

For most prospects, draft night is a moment of pure joy. For Drew Allar’s family, it was a little more complicated. His entry into the NFL took a surprising turn as he’ll be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers: a move that creates a tough situation at home, since his family has been loyal Browns fans.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Drew Allar with the 76th pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. This is a big moment because he now joins a team that is a rival of the Cleveland Browns. Allar did not come from a casual Browns household. His family’s Browns tickets had been passed down for generations, so this Steelers pick hits closer to home than a normal draft moment. That is what makes the family reaction more complicated than simple team rivalry.

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The twist is that not everyone around him is coming from the same side. After the draft, Allar said some of his family and close friends from the Pittsburgh area are huge Steelers fans. That gives this story a real split instead of a one-note Browns-versus-Steelers setup.

But that’s what happens in sports, plus looking at the Browns’ crowded QB room, it’s much better that Allar got picked by the Steelers. He now joins the team’s quarterback group, which already includes Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. His name was announced by Joey Porter Jr., who was Drew Allar’s college teammate and is now with him again on the same team.

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On top of that, there are also reports that the Steelers might trade Mason Rudolph. If that materializes, Allar could get a better chance to step up and play a bigger role on the team. This decision is also linked to Aaron Rodgers’ future, which is still unclear. He might retire or come back for another season. Sure, this move doesn’t change anything for his position, but bringing in Allar gives the Steelers more choices for the future.

The team is clearly thinking ahead by drafting Allar. In the future, he could become the main quarterback and take Rodgers’ place. Before the 2025 season, many people thought Allar would be a first-round pick, but after a tough season, his position in the draft dropped. Drew Allar is a strong and talented quarterback with good future potential.

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Despite a left ankle injury limiting him to just six games last season, Allar showed flashes of his potential by completing 64.8% of his passes for 1,100 yards and an 8-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This shows the kind of potential he has.

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During his career at Penn State, he started 35 games and completed 63.2% of his passes. Drew Allar threw for 7,402 yards, with 61 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He may not play right away, but the Steelers hope he can become their main quarterback from 2027 onwards. Drew Allar did not let his injury control his future. But instead of giving up, he focused on getting better. He worked hard on his recovery and still decided to enter the NFL Draft.

“I’m going to be a better version of myself out of this,” Allar told ESPN back in November. “The doctors said it’s going to be stronger than before because of the type of surgery they did. It won’t prohibit me from anything in the future, or need to get it redone. A lot of guys have done it and come back. I’ll be able to make a full recovery and not have anything to think about when I come back.”

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Now, after the emotional side of his Steelers move, here is a quick look at Drew Allar’s contract details.

Drew Allar’s contract details

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. This is the beginning of his professional football career after playing four years at Penn State. He will also sign a four-year contract worth $7.1 million as part of joining the NFL team. Now, this is where all of his hard work in college is finally paying off.

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But his move to the Steelers gained a mixed reaction. Many NFL analysts emphasized that Drew Allar has strong arm strength and good size, which makes him look like a pro quarterback. On the other hand, they also said that he still needs to improve in some areas, like making better decisions, staying more consistent, and handling pressure better in big games.

Overall, he is seen as a talented player, but is still learning and developing to become a top NFL quarterback. But even with all the skepticism, Allar is focused on his game and how he will make an impact on the team.

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“My focus is just going to be on how I can make myself better 1 percent each day,” Allar said. “That’s gonna be my main goal, putting my head down and going to work.”

After a season filled with injuries and a lot of concerns regarding his return and impact on Allar’s overall performance, this is his chance to show his real caliber. Plus, his overall performance during camp will decide whether he can be a perfect replacement for Rodgers or not.