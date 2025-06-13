Drew Allar’s NIL Deal: Sponsorships, Endorsements, Contracts, and More

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar hit the field at the Orange Bowl with one thing on his mind: winning a national championship. However, things didn’t go as planned for the Nittany Lions against Notre Dame. At just 20 years old, Allar, a former five-star recruit and top QB from the 2022 class, has been seen as NFL material. But right now, he’s not thinking about the draft—he’s all about chasing that championship. He chose to skip the 2025 NFL Draft to finish what he started at Penn State.

Drew Allar began his college career at Penn State University (PSU) in 2022, and by 2024, he truly made his mark. James Franklin’s QB threw for 2,894 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions—a breakout season in every sense. Instead of leaving for the NFL, Allar has chosen to stay in college. In his third year, he has the opportunity to refine his skills and enjoy the spotlight. Thanks to NIL deals, he is already earning money while remaining on campus. As one of the brightest stars in college football, Allar is not only accumulating impressive statistics but also building his brand through sponsorships.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much are Drew Allar’s NIL deals worth?

The NIL era has flipped college sports on its head. Athletes aren’t just chasing trophies. They’re building brands. Even players ranked outside the top 100 are cashing in big. According to ESPN, the 100th-ranked college athlete holds an NIL value of $583,000. So, that’s not pocket change. That’s real money before the pros.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, NIL—short for name, image, and likeness—has rewritten the rules of college athletics. Once barred from making a dime, players can now ink deals with top-tier brands. We all know since the NCAA rule shift in 2021, the game has changed on and off the field. At Penn State, Drew Allar is leading more than just the offense. On3 pegs his NIL value at a cool $3.1 M. A proof that star power now pays, big time.

But for Drew Allar, NIL isn’t just about the paycheck; it’s a platform. Every deal boosts his spotlight, building his brand beyond the field. And partnering with big names, he’s become more than a quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drew Allar’s endorsements & sponsorships

Drew Allar’s endorsement game is as sharp as his arm. From household names like Bose and Frosted Flakes to major players like EA Sports and Urban Outfitters, his brand appeal stretches far and wide. Moreover, he’s backed by lifestyle staples like Kiwiclo and Exit 56 Publications, while staying true to his roots with Penn State-focused collectives like Happy Valley United and Success with Honor. Add in the luxury of Inch & Co. you get the full picture. Allar isn’t just building a resume; he’s building an empire.

Allar isn’t just making noise; he’s actually making a difference. As one of the standout stars in college football, he’s using his fame to give back. He surprised his entire offensive line with some sweet Bose headphones to show his appreciation for the guys who’ve got his back. Plus, thanks to his deal with Frosted Flakes, $30,000 went straight to middle schools in Pennsylvania. For Allar, it’s more than just football; it’s all about making a real impact.