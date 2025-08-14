Drew Allar’s Penn State Struggles Turn a Corner as James Franklin’s Assistant Coach Provides Key Update

We all know Syracuse last year was a feel-good story, exceeding expectations and notching up 10 wins in just the first season of Fran Brown. But behind that incredible success lay their stalwart wide receiver, Trebor Pena, who received for 941 yards and rushed for another 72. The impact? Remember that Miami upset that everyone talked about after Syracuse steamrolled them 42-38? Pena in that game received a career high 128 yards and averaged 21.3 yards per catch. But now? Pena has donned the Nittany Lions’ blue and white instead of Syracuse’s orange. And coaches are impressed even before the season has begun.

Despite going deep into the playoffs for the first time under James Franklin, Penn State’s receivers struggled massively. For context, against Notre Dame in the playoffs, no receiver managed to catch a single pass, signaling an urgent need to revamp the receiver room. To do that, James Franklin brought Trebor Pena along with other highly talented receivers like Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson, making the prospects for the 2025 season quite optimistic. Now, of these receivers, Pena is standing out already.

Penn State’s WR coach, Marques Hagans, appeared in a recent video answering questions from reporters before Penn State’s training. And for the coach, Trebor Pena stood out amongst the WR group that has been widely described as “elite.” “What stands out about that package right now when you get to look at Trebor in practice action?” asked the reporter. Hagan’s response? Let’s just say Drew Allar can throw those passes eyes closed now.

“He (Trebor Pena) works hard. He’s a pro. He shows up prepared every day. He can play all over the field. Takes a special investment in special teams, and he’s just making our group better. So, I’m really glad we have him. He’s just the example of how to do things, and he’s just what you’re going to get from him every day, and he’s been having a really good camp so far,” declared Hagans. And not just that, according to reports, the WR has developed quite a rapport with Allar, too.

Drew Allar’s 2024 season can be dubbed successful, but it wasn’t without some doubts over his performance in big games. For instance, against Oregon, Allar threw 2 interceptions, raising questions about his decision-making. But now? According to Hagans, Pena is creating a “healthy room of competition,” which is giving Allar the needed confidence to excel and overcome his mistakes from the 2024 season. Even Allar commented on how he is building “connections” and trying to be a better QB. But that’s not all.

Trebor Pena is getting another feather in his cap even before the season has begun

After getting All-ACC honors in 2024 and notching up 1,212 yards on 109 receptions, the excitement around Pena is quite high. For instance, head coach James Franklin is already impressed with Pena’s production and emphasized Pena’s role as a “sixth-year guy” and how he can be a leader on the team. But more than that, Pena is already being touted for one of the most prestigious awards already.

The watchlist of the Fred Biletnikoff Award is out, and Penn State’s Trebor Pena and Devonte Ross have been named as the potential players to seal their names in history. Other receivers featured on the list include Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Eric Singleton Jr, and Jordyn Tyson, among others. Surely, this gives some more motivation to Trebor Pena in bringing his A game, right?

All in all, Trebor Pena, along with other receivers, including tight end Luke Reynolds, are expected to take a massive step up in making Penn State’s natty dream come true. And if they all can perform their best? Seems like Drew Allar will finally have his redemption and will cross the 4,000-yard mark easily, upgrading it to the 3,327 yards he passed in 2024. And that alone will be reason enough for Penn State to go and win the natty, right?