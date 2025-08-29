Drew Allar’s True Persona Revealed by PSU Locker Room After QB’s Stance on James Franklin’s Decision

Drew Allar has long been tagged as one of those talented QBs who struggle to shine in the biggest moments. His first two years as the Nittany Lions’ starter had a lot of glimpses of it. But for the 2025 season, something feels different. Allar is no longer the quiet quarterback who broke down in tears after Penn State’s crushing loss to OSU in 2023. His HC attests to the same. HC James Franklin also confirms this. “He’s more athletic, he’s faster, he’s more explosive… Same thing from a leadership standpoint. He’s gotten a stronger voice and more comfortable doing that.” This recognition speaks volumes, coming from the head coach. But a leader like Allar also needs a stamp of approval from his fellow teammates.

That’s when Penn State’s offensive line took center stage in a recent CBS Sports “Confidential Conversations” episode. They gave fans a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the daily lives, personalities, and camaraderie of one of college football’s top offensive lines. They revealed much more than just their blocking techniques. When asked about blocking for Penn State’s star quarterback Drew Allar, the linemen’s appreciation for his leadership quickly shone through.

A senior and a captain, Nick Dawkins, holding the centre position for the Nittany Lions, started first. “Drew is a competitor,” Dawkins said. “Like he’ll let you know what’s going on in the game. He’s very cerebral. Like you know, he gets into it. He gets like really dialed into the game. And you know, you can really feel his emotion as a game goes on.” Last season’s struggles were a valuable lesson for Allar. During the Orange Bowl finale against Notre Dame, he threw a late interception while attempting to force a play. This mistake led to the Irish’s game-winning field goal, resulting in a 27-24 loss. But now, Allar is all ready to face the unfinished business that is the sole reason he came back to start for the Lions.

After Dawkins, redshirt junior Olaivavega Loane chimed in. “I absolutely love when he talks his smack, man,” he said. “He had a couple [of] games where he’s talking his smack to a d tackle who’s like 400 lb more than him. And I’m just standing there. I’m like, ‘All right, it’s time to step in. Get him away from a little bit, you know. Help him out a little bit.’ But I love just how competitive he is. You know, he’ll never stop talking. Like he’s never going to back down from anything.”

One of the most talked-about things about Drew by teammates is his knack for trash-talking opponents. Remember the PSU’s 2024 season opener against West Virginia? Allar bristled at what he thought was an unfair clap by the defense. “I heard a clap. Like, obviously, I have to tell the ref that I can’t let that slide, because that’s gonna be like a disadvantage for us all day,” Allar said. “But honestly, I probably should have kept my cool a little bit more in that moment.” What once looked like youthful frustration has matured into an authoritative voice.

“The way he just leads the offense [is] just different,” Loane added. “That makes it easier for us as an O-line.” The relationship between Allar and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has done magic. In just 18 months, these two have developed a quarterback-coach dynamic where Allar became an active architect of the offense. Kotelnicki trusts Allar so much that during the final week of training camp, Drew was essentially calling the plays during practice. This shows a true command of the offense that goes far beyond just throwing passes. But don’t worry, the numbers are also there. With 6,302 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in his Penn State career, Allar now leads a team that is primed for a deep College Football Playoff run.

Drew Allar shines light on Penn State’s revamped wide receiver room

Drew Allar has recently cleared the air surrounding head coach James Franklin’s wide receiver decisions. After a hard-fought 13-3 season last year, Penn State’s offense faced intense scrutiny. And especially regarding its wide receiver corps, which notably struggled in critical moments. The offseason saw a significant shakeup in the WR room. With Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans transferring out and Julian Flemins graduating, Penn State was left with a lot of gaps. And only Liam Clifford from the previous group wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Franklin took decisive action by tapping into the transfer portal and bringing in three fresh faces to re-energize the receiving corps. They are Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson, and Trebor Pena. Allar has had a front-row seat to this transformation and speaks highly of the newcomers’ work ethic and quick adjustments to Penn State’s offensive system. He mentioned that, even before fall camp officially began, he and the receivers have been building a “game mode mindset.” And that is done through constant communication about route concepts, coverage tendencies, and play anticipation.

Moreover, Drew highlighted the role of tight end Khalil Dinkins. He’s become an integral piece, contributing both in the run game and pass protection, and is poised to expand his role as a pass-catching threat this season. And he can be a major replacement for the loss of star wideout Tyler Warren to the NFL. But despite the strides the offense has made, Allar openly recognizes the mounting pressure of leading Penn State’s offense to new heights.