Vanderbilt QB Hits Transfer Portal After 5-Star Jared Curtis Announcement

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:13 AM EST

Georgia HC Kirby Smart had fought tooth and nail to secure No. 1 QB Jared Curtis’ commitment. However, on the early signing day, hometown legacy Vanderbilt finally won him over. With the Commodores on the rise, Curtis felt his QB1 stars aligning. Now, more good news is on the way, as he receives more breathing space in Vandy’s locker room.

On Dec. 4, reports emerged that quarterback Drew Dickey is planning to enter the transfer portal. So far, he has been the backup QB for Diego Pavia and has received limited reps on the field. In just two appearances in the 2025 season, he recorded just two attempts for 28 yards. In 2024, he made just one appearance against Virginia Tech. With limited playing time, it makes sense for Dickey to hit the portal.

But for Jared Curtis, this might mean less competition. Pavia is in his last year of eligibility and will leave Vanderbilt next season. With QB Dickey reportedly planning to leave, Curtis’ stock as the QB1 is on the rise.

This is a developing story

