A Texas A&M fan’s rivalry game night at Kyle Field ended before it really began after he got too drunk to pull up his digital tickets and kept hanging up on his sober wife when she called to help. Texas A&M University Police captured the whole messy sequence in one of their signature deadpan game-day updates on X.

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The rivalry matchup between Texas A&M and Texas brought another memorable entry to that collection. This time, the incident involved an intoxicated spectator who could not get his digital tickets to appear on his phone. The situation became even more unusual when officers discovered that he was repeatedly hanging up on his wife, who was trying to reach him.

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“Public Intoxication. SEAT. Subject too intoxicated to pull up tickets on his phone. Kept hanging up on sober wife who was calling him. Promised to stop drinking. Released to sober friend. Ejected,” Texas A&M Police summed up the incident in a post on X.

Imago Syndication: Austin American-Statesman University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian listens during the introductory news conference of baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. Austin , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJayxJanner/American-Statesmanx USATSI_23627209

Beyond the humor of the post, the incident highlights a real headache for modern stadium security. With college venues relying almost entirely on mobile ticketing, even basic entry or finding a seat requires a working phone and a clear head. Under Southeastern Conference and Kyle Field alcohol policies, gates and ushers strictly bar visibly intoxicated fans from entering or remaining in the stands, meaning an inability to manage a ticket app quickly turns into an automatic ejection rather than a simple delay.

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The incident is another example of the Texas A&M University Police Department’s distinctive approach to sharing game-day activity with the public. Its X account has developed a following among college football fans because of its brief, often deadpan descriptions of situations involving spectators at Kyle Field.

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Rather than offering lengthy explanations, the department typically records the essential details: what happened, the action officers took, and whether the person was ejected, released, or arrested. Those updates have become part of the online conversation surrounding major Aggies games.

The digital-ticket incident also follows other unusual reports from the department during the 2026 season. Saturday Down South previously highlighted an ejection from Section 131 during the season opener after a fan reportedly mocked police while holding an outside drink. The latest report, however, involved a different kind of game-day problem, with alcohol affecting a spectator’s ability to access his ticket and communicate with his wife.

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Previous Texas A&M Games Have Also Seen Unusual Ejections

The department’s social media reports have documented incidents beyond ordinary disagreements or intoxication. During the first-round College Football Playoff game against Miami on December 20, 2025, police announced that a spectator had been ejected from Section 334 for throwing eggs.

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The post was characteristically brief: “Section 334. Subject throwing eggs. Ejected. #BTHOmiami.” The incident drew reactions from fans online, with several making jokes about the unusual behavior during a game that had already attracted plenty of attention. The Spun covered the ejection in a December 20 report, noting that the incident occurred during the second quarter.

Another high-profile case took place outside football. During the 2024 Men’s College World Series, two Texas A&M fans were removed from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha after directing abusive comments toward Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. The confrontation happened near the Gators’ dugout during a game against the Aggies.

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According to NBC News, the fans were reportedly taunting O’Sullivan over his connection to a tragic 2021 incident involving the deaths of two young boys and their father. One of the children had previously served as a Florida batboy, and O’Sullivan was a family friend. Omaha police said the men were banned from the stadium for the remainder of the tournament.

Texas A&M’s former baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle also condemned their behavior after the Aggies won the game 3-2. He apologized on behalf of the university and made clear that the two spectators did not represent the program.

The latest ejection was considerably different from the incidents involving thrown objects or abusive behavior. There were no reported allegations of violence or confrontation with opposing fans. Instead, the police account focused on an intoxicated spectator who could not access his digital tickets and kept ending calls from the person trying to help him.

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The outcome was straightforward: officers documented public intoxication, arranged for the man to be released to a sober friend, and removed him from the stadium. His promise to stop drinking became the final detail in a report that quickly caught the attention of college football fans.

For Texas A&M Police, it was another game-day incident to document. For fans following the department’s updates, it was a reminder that some of the most talked-about moments around a rivalry game can happen well away from the field.