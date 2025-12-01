Dual Blow to Matt Rhule Mount Dylan Raiola Rumor As Nebraska Learn Bowl Game Fate

Nebraska was already deep in the trenches with the possibility of Dylan Raiola entering the transfer portal. With his brother Dayton decommitting from Nebraska’s 2026 class, rumors about the transfer waters grew louder. However, before Matt Rhule could settle with all this bad news, the Huskers’ present roster is showing more signs of a shakeup.

The social media activity of two current Nebraska players has raised concerns among the fan base about various worst-case scenarios. Sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney and Nebraska’s QB1 TJ Lateef posted cryptic stories on Instagram yesterday. One story had the song ‘Leavin’ in the background, while the other had ‘Movin on.’ They have since been taken down, but not before every Husker fan made their connections.

It could be a coincidence, but these things are rarely such in college football. However, it’s not clear whether Barney and Lateef are hitting the portal or some coach is leaving the offense.

The timing cannot be worse for Matt Rhule. TJ Lateef earned the Nebraska starting QB job mid-season after Dylan Raiola went down with a fibula injury against USC. The true freshman stepped in confidently, immediately impressing with his accuracy and dual-threat ability.

In his first start at UCLA, Lateef went 13-for-15 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, steering Nebraska to a 28-21 win. His performance earned him Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week honors and quickly made him the presumptive starter.

Then there’s wide receiver Jacory Barney. He has been a primary option in both the receiving corps and on special teams. So if he jumps ship, Nebraska is looking towards a whole lot of misery. He went off against Akron with 219 all-purpose yards and his first career receiving touchdown. He also posted two 100-plus receiving games early in the year. His 242 punt-return yards are the most by a Husker since 2014, and they’ve completely boosted Nebraska’s special teams.

Barney even picked up Jet Award honors for his return work. Against Iowa, he racked up 166 total yards, though a fumbled punt return did lead to an Iowa safety. Both of these players are equally important to carry on the Cornhuskers’ momentum in the coming season.

On top of that, the QB room is already thin, and Dylan was the only experienced player who could steady Nebraska through this storm. Matt Rhule’s only ray of hope is the recruits coming in over the next two years. 2027 class QB, Trae Taylor, has been making a lot of buzz with his commitment to the Cornhuskers. However, what happens if Dylan also moves?

Nebraska 2025 bowl game projections

Nebraska’s 2025 bowl season is shaping up as a big chance to prove the Huskers are back in the postseason spotlight. The Cornhuskers have reached the required minimum of six wins to become bowl-eligible. They currently hold a 7-3 record for the season. The victory over Northwestern was the real deal breaker. CBS and ESPN2 are backing Nebraska to face LSU in the Music City Bowl, while ESPN1 has them matched against Missouri in the same bowl.

Athlon, however, throws a curveball with the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. The Music City Bowl matchups make a lot of sense. Nebraska against LSU would be a marquee rematch against a strong SEC opponent. Plus, with the recent change in the Tigers’ coaching, it adds an extra layer of drama. If it’s against Missouri, you get that classic regional rivalry flavour.

The game is brewing with bragging rights and history in the Heartland. Athlon’s Las Vegas Bowl prediction against Utah offers a different flavor. It’s a break from the SEC-heavy chatter and a potentially exciting Big-12 vs. Big Ten showdown.­­