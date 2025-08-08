Duke Football Athlete Goes Viral for His Unexpected Name

Typically not a headline-grabbing program outside its academic reputation or past successes (think David Cutcliffe era), Duke is again in the spotlight this week—not for wins, but for their British linebacker’s name: Memorable Factor. Still, it’s not unprecedented in college football where even memorable names have taken the center stage before. Some of the most colorful examples include:

Rowdy Beers , a former tight end at Florida International University, whose party-ready name fit right in on campus.

Moh Bility , a Rice wide receiver who clocked the 110 hurdles at 15.43 seconds as a junior, thus justifying the mobility aspect of his name;

Dude Person , a defensive back at Central Arkansas whose moniker sounds like it came from a sitcom script;

De’Coldest Crawford , who first went viral as a four-star high school recruit. His full name? De’Coldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford, although the “ToEvaDoIt” part was just for flair; his real middle name is Juan, but “De’Coldest Juan Crawford” didn’t quite have the same chill factor;

There’s also Pig Cage , who’s signed with the University of Incarnate Word, bringing with him experience from multiple FBS programs. But his given name is actually Quinton “Pig” Cage, so never mind, because we still have:

General Booty , the Louisiana-Monroe quarterback who’s turned his name into a business, selling T-shirts at GeneralBootyShop.com with slogans like “ Booty Call ” and “ General Booty Reporting for Duty. ”

And the list is still long, but in the middle of this fraternity, Memorable Factor is standing out, for now at least. He graduated from Duke in August 2025 with a degree in computer science and is now pursuing a master’s in management studies at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business. Factor’s been with the Blue Devils since 2022 and is yet to see game action, but a now-viral tweet has entered his name into national conversation like never before:

“duke is not a real school why do they have a british linebacker named Memorable Factor,” an X user posted, pairing the caption with Factor’s football roster headshot. The tweet lit up the X timeline, with replies and reshares ranging from disbelief to wild creativity. Factor jumped right in on the hype, even retweeting the original post that made him an online sensation. When one user joked that his name sounded like that of a horse, he replied, “You aren’t wrong…” Others speculated about what his parents might be called. And well, things do get interesting there.

Memorable Factor is the son of Mallory and Elizabeth Factor. Before crossing the Atlantic, he attended Eton College in Windsor—the same esteemed British boarding school that Prince William attended. There, he excelled in both rugby and rowing, earning national medals in the former and two golds and a silver in the latter. But the backfield isn’t the only place where he is living up to his name.

He’s also a bona fide social media influencer: his YouTube channel boasts over 113,000 subscribers, with cricket reaction videos and other sports commentary pulling in thousands, and sometimes over a million, views. Now in his final year of eligibility, Factor has one last chance to make some memorable moments with the Blue Devils.