“Dumb System”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Voices Frustration as New York Struggles Continue After Frightening Incident

Trouble seems to have Shilo Sanders on speed dial lately. His recent experience began with a restaurant incident in West Palm Beach, Florida, before New York’s staggering house prices delivered another unexpected shock. But the latest turn appears to have pushed his frustration even further, adding another chapter to his growing drama.

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Shilo Sanders’ New York experience took an unexpected turn when he booked an Uber, only to struggle to find his ride. Despite following the app’s instructions, he couldn’t figure out where he was supposed to stand or how to enter the pickup queue.

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His frustration was evident as he tried to make sense of the instructions, “All right, this is where they said the Uber’s supposed to be at. It says 14A. Then enter the queue. How do I enter the queue? That don’t make no sense.”

Eventually, Sanders figured out where he needed to wait and that he had to provide a six-digit pickup code to start the ride. But there was one problem: there was no Uber in sight. Instead of finding a car waiting at the designated pickup zone, he watched vehicles drive past without stopping. That was enough to push his frustration over the edge.

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“This is a dumb system. If you’re in New York or if you visited New York and you try this Uber thing, bro, Uber, y’all got to stop this, bro. There’s nobody pulling up. All the cars just keep driving,” said Shilo Sanders.

This back-and-forth with the city came just days after Shilo Sanders got another taste of New York’s not-so-glamorous reality. Finding a place to live in the Big Apple is already a nightmare, with rents through the roof.

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But the city’s oversized rats are giving him yet another reason to think twice about settling down there. And Shilo has already had a firsthand encounter with them.

“I love New York. I’ve had a great time out here, but every place I go into, it’s rats, bro,” Shilo said in an Instagram Reel posted on the night of November 9. “I can’t do this. I promise you, I’ve seen three rats out here since I’ve been here. I can’t live like that, bro.”

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But that’s not all. He had to deal with yet another dramatic incident. Just as he stepped out of a restaurant, he spotted a rat inside. The sight clearly caught him off guard, but he managed to keep his composure. Moments later, someone apparently informed him that the rodent had been caught.

“Oh, you got it? Oh, all right, they got it, bro,” Shilo said with relief. “I had to run out of here. I can’t do this, bro.”

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Well, Shilo appears open to moving from Florida to New York, which explains why he has been apartment hunting. But whether he will actually make the move remains the big question.

Interestingly, Sanders also had an unpleasant encounter in Florida while visiting Hook Fish & Chicken with his friend and cameraman, Stud, to film a food review for his YouTube channel.

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While he was waiting for his food, an unidentified man recognized him and confronted him about his father, Deion Sanders. The man accused Shilo and his family of not doing enough for the community. Not wanting to escalate the situation, Sanders left the restaurant in a hurry.

One uncomfortable incident after another, but Shilo isn’t backing down. Despite all the drama, he remains determined to find his new apartment. Whether he will finally land a place is a question only time can answer.