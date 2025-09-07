‘Dumbfounded’ by Week 1 Shocker, Joel Klatt Reveals Where Alabama Stands After Blowout Win

Alabama fans were optimistic about Joel Klatt’s assessment before Week 1, but the game delivered a harsh dose of reality. The Fox Sports analyst, on “The Joel Klatt Show,” stated that the Crimson Tide’s 13.5-point spread against Florida State was “fully justified.” Kalen DeBoer’s impressive career record, including a dominant run at Washington resulting in a 2023 title game appearance, adds to the hype. And on top of that, a 113-16 career record with his 25-3 run at Washington screams excellence. But after being “dumbfounded” by the surprising Week 1 result, he’s already back with another round of doubts.

Joel Klatt pulled no punches after Alabama’s stunning 31-17 defeat to Florida State in Week 1. On his Monday show, Klatt confessed he was “dumbfounded and panicked” by what he witnessed from the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee. Unlike other top-10 teams that lost, Klatt specifically called out Alabama as the program he’s most concerned about going forward. “If I’m Alabama, I’m panicked,” he said, putting the Tide on high alert just one games into Kalen DeBoer’s second season. Well, can we blame him? After a historic loss against Vanderbilt after 40 years, losing against a 2-10 team from 2024 was the least anybody expected from DeBoer’s team.

But now even when Alabama won against LA-Monroe in week 2 with a 73-0 knockout score, that FSU loss still lingers. And reflects clearly on Joel Klatt’s top 10 list: “My new Top 10 (9/6) 1) @OhioStateFB, 2) @LSUfootball, 3) @oregonfootball, 4) @PennStateFball, 5) @GeorgiaFootball, 6) @TexasFootball, 7) @CanesFootball, 8) @FSUFootball, 9) @NDFootball, 10) @OU_Football, Almost: @Utah_Football, @Vol_Football, @IlliniFootball, @ClemsonFB, @AlabamaFTBL” It’s evident that fans and analysts expect more than just wins from Bama, and their frustrations are getting louder.

Last week Joel Klatt made sure he took it all out. He pointed out flaws in physicality and effort on both sides of the ball. “Florida State was the more physical team than Alabama, and not all that close. They were more physical. Florida State was the faster team than Alabama, not all that close. The last one is why I’m most panicked for Alabama. Florida State beat them badly in the effort game,” Klatt said. Florida State completely dominated Alabama at the line of scrimmage. The Seminoles put up 382 total yards, with a whopping 230 on the ground. They also generated 22 pressures and three sacks, making the Tide’s offensive line look lost throughout the game. That was a clear mismatch. The running game was equally ineffective.

Alabama only gained 87 rushing yards, and even removing the sack yardage, they barely reached 112. Ty Simpson’s nine scrambles helped the total, but aside from that, the Tide had maybe 20 true rushing attempts. They had no push, no control, and no flow, which makes it almost impossible to win a football game. Klatt pointed out how Alabama’s offensive line imploded, with even All-Americans struggling, and that new quarterback Ty Simpson never got a real opportunity to find his rhythm. “There’s zero way I would sit there and watch that game and watch some of that film and say, like, ‘Ah, man. Ty Simpson wasn’t good enough.’ No, no, no. This wasn’t a Ty Simpson problem. This was an everybody else problem,” he said. Now, even if there’s doubt emerging on Bama’s status they did put up a strong game in Week 2.

Deboer and his squad returned strong for Week 2

Alabama answered the call after their Week 1 loss to Florida State. They dominated Louisiana Monroe 73-0 in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium, pushing their home winning streak to 13 games. DeBoer remains undefeated at home, and this game was never close, with the score 42-0 by halftime and the Tide outgaining ULM 334 to 43 yards. Ty Simpson had a stellar performance, completing all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown.

Even Germie Bernard had a strong start with multiple early touchdowns, though one was undone by a penalty. Richard Young and Isaiah Horton also contributed to the scoring. Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell kept the offense rolling, each throwing touchdown passes, including Russell’s first two college scores. Even with backups in, Alabama continued to score in the fourth quarter.

The defense mirrored the intensity, limiting ULM to a mere 61 yards through three quarters. Justin Jefferson secured his first interception, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. forced a fumble before being ejected for targeting, and freshman London Simmons earned his first career start on the line. ULM struggled to gain a first down until late in the second quarter. It was complete control by the Bama defense, with multiple three-and-outs, and the Warhawks offered no solutions by the game’s conclusion.

But the pre-game concern surrounded injuries, as Ryan Williams (concussion), Jam Miller (collarbone), Tim Keenan III (ankle), Jeremiah Beaman (lower body), and Jah-Marien Latham (lower body) were all unavailable. Despite this, Alabama’s depth shone. It’s worth remembering Alabama’s history with ULM, including the stunning 2007 loss at Bryant-Denny during Nick Saban’s debut season. Now, with Wisconsin next on September 13, this 73-0 victory felt like the fresh start Tide fans desired after the FSU setback.