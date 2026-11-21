With College GameDay in Miami for the Hurricanes’ Week 12 clash against Virginia Tech, Pat McAfee was clearly in no mood to keep things low-key. He jumped off a 33-foot diving platform earlier, and things only got wilder when WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a table-breaking slam after McAfee took shots at the team.

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While discussing Miami’s performance this season, Pat McAfee took a playful dig at Hurricanes fans, telling the GameDay audience that their reaction to the officiating in the 31-24 loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago “might have been the softest thing I’ve ever seen.”

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Well, someone around the corner clearly wasn’t pleased with what he was hearing. Just as ‘The Rock’ emerged from the smoke, with pyrotechnics lighting up the side stage, sporting his classic sunglasses and old No. 94 jersey, he grabbed the microphone and roared, “If you smell what the ‘Canes are cooking!”

The crowd erupted as ‘The Rock’ made his way towards the College GameDay set, while McAfee scrambled to walk back his earlier comments and insist that he had never called Johnson soft. With the Miami fans roaring around him, Johnson stopped by the barricade, flashed the iconic ‘U’ sign and continued towards the podium.

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But he wasn’t done having fun with McAfee just yet. He turned to the former Colts punter and asked whether he really thought the Miami fanbase was soft. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban couldn’t hold back their laughter as McAfee found himself in the middle of a situation he had seemingly created.

After a quick handshake, Johnson suddenly lifted McAfee onto his shoulder and sent him crashing through the table. He then stood beside the wreckage, flashing the ‘U’ sign once again before pulling McAfee back to his feet. Of course, it was all playful banter, as the duo laughed it off and shook hands.

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As a University of Miami alumnus and a defensive tackle on the Hurricanes’ 1991 national championship-winning team, Johnson certainly had a stake in the jab as well. With the WWE superstar serving as this week’s guest picker on College GameDay, the playful back-and-forth between the two was bound to steal the spotlight.

Pat McAfee’s Miami visit has been a whirlwind of unexpected antics, with the ESPN personality finding one way after another to keep the crowd entertained. From launching himself off a 33-foot platform to putting his own spin on GameDay’s signature pool stunt, McAfee has made sure his trip is anything but ordinary.

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Adding to the spectacle, a GTA VI-inspired sign caught the attention of fans, giving an already eventful appearance another memorable moment. McAfee, meanwhile, has been finding plenty of ways to keep the audience entertained since the start of the season, and he has certainly delivered.

Of course, the Utah-Houston clash was a rare low point, with McAfee publicly admitting that the experience made him uncomfortable. The situation also took a disturbing turn when his family received death threats.

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But putting that unfortunate episode aside, McAfee has undoubtedly made the most of College GameDay this season, giving fans plenty of moments to enjoy along the way.