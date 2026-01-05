brand-logo
Ex-Alabama QB Makes Big Ten Announcement After One Year at ACC

ByAman Joe

Jan 5, 2026 | 9:49 AM EST

The January transfer portal is fully underway, with teams and players making significant moves ahead of the upcoming season. One of those moves involves a former Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt sophomore who has transferred to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a program that recently lost its starting quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, to the NFL Draft.

The player in question is former Alabama and Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who committed to Rutgers after just one season with the Eagles. During his stint, Lonergan completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns. After redshirting with Alabama earlier in his career, he now has two years of eligibility remaining.

Following Kaliakmanis’ departure, Lonergan is expected to compete with quarterback AJ Surace for the Scarlet Knights’ starting role heading into the new season.

(This is a developing story.)

