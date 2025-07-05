Dylan Raiola Already Has Secret Offensive Weapon to Turn Nebraska Season Around, Says Insider

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola, in a surprising move, decommitted from Georgia and joined Nebraska for their class of 2024. The young QBs usually spend their freshman year as redshirt players. However, Raiola was straightaway thrust into action by head coach Matt Rhule. Result? 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns on a completion rate of 64%. A passing yard record for a freshman QB for the Huskers.

However, the 2024 season also saw the Huskers’ QB1 struggling as the team went on a losing spree. His rushing game was questioned, and as expected from a young QB, there were obvious flaws with his passing as well. Going into his second year, a 15-lb lighter Raiola is expected to offer that missing mobility in Dana Holgorsen’s offense. At the same time, he could do with some help.

Demitrius Bell’s journey to commit to Nebraska wasn’t without its major talking points. It wasn’t easy for Nebraska to land him in the 2023 class. Bell, who was a four-star, highly talented recruit in the class, laid down his commitment in August 2022 to Michigan State; just 6 months later, in January 2023, Nebraska came calling. Bell quickly packed his bags and flew to Nebraska just 20 days after Matt Rhule handed him the offer. But his time at Nebraska hasn’t gone as he had hoped.

In his first year, Bell waited behind Billy Kemp IV and Thomas Fidone II. As a result, he redshirted the year. Naturally, the expectations for him in the 2024 season were high. But when spring practices came, all of those hopes and expectations came crashing down. Bell suffered a season-ending injury, and Matt Rhule ruled him out for the season. “I told him that all great books, all great movies have twists and turns. He’s going to be really successful in the long run. But, yeah, it’s unfortunate for him,” said Matt Rhule after Bell’s injury. But now a healthy and explosive Bell is raring for a comeback.

Wilson Dittman, a Nebraska insider, in his 4th of July podcast episode, talked about why Demitrius Bell is one of the most lethal weapons for Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola going into the 2025 season. “Speaking of explosive players, somebody who is finally healthy. Oh, Demitrius Bell, who is this guy? You’ve got to learn Demitrius Bell’s name because, oh my gosh, this guy is so good,” echoed Dittman. He also discussed what makes Bell one of the most underrated players for Nebraska.

“He’s been rehabbing, and people close to him going into fall camp say he looks explosive. The knees are working great again, basically better than they were before. He’s still super fast, has great hands, and has great route running. Demitrius Bell, there’s a reason why he didn’t enter the portals because he really believes in Daikiel Shorts Jr and believes he can play a lot this year,” said Dittman.

Going by Bell’s high school track record, the guy looks well-equipped to handle the rigors of the Big 10 and provide an all-around threat for Dylan Raiola. Take, for example, his senior year, where he played both as a wide receiver and defensive back for his high school, notching up 702 receiving yards and 17 total tackles. Moreover, his top speed and explosiveness on the field also make him one of the most intriguing players in Nebraska to keep an eye on. Still, despite the Bell’s recovery and a revamped supporting cast, there’s one thing Dylan Raiola must improve.

Dylan Raiola’s 2025 season gets an alarming verdict

While the 2025 season was good in terms of his freshman year, the performances still seemed lacking in several aspects. And one of those aspects was a lack of rushing ability from Raiola. Of course, in Satterfield’s offense, Dylan wasn’t fully utilized, but even then, his rushing prowess must improve, as Michael Bruntz of 247 Sports also demanded.

“They want him (Dylan Raiola) to be able to make plays with his feet. I mean, you’re not going to see a lot of reads option stuff or anything like that, but if you need to go out and pick up third and five on a scramble or something like that, I think they want to see more willingness on his part to do that,” said Michael Bruntz.

Last year, the Cornhuskers might have made it to a Bowl game after almost 10 years, but the next frontier for them is 10 wins. This is also because of Rhule’s track record of delivering in his third season, like he did with Baylor and Temple. But also because Raiola is an improved guy now, showing development and hard work in training. That said, if last year’s issues persist, then it will be quite difficult for Raiola and Matt Rhule to breach that 10-win mark.